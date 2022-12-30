Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
All PG&E customers near Oroville restored power
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:36 A.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in the Oroville area Tuesday morning. The power outage left 1,500 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outage was along Highway 162 and Miners Ranch Road east of Oroville. The lights went out just after 4 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Rental pickup truck catches on fire on Highway 99
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Northbound Highway 99 south of Chico was down to one lane after a pickup truck caught on fire Monday afternoon. The fire was at the intersection of Highway 99 and Neal Road. It broke out just after 12:15 p.m. The truck was fully...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
actionnewsnow.com
First responders encourage flooded road safety
Flooded Roads have Butte County first responders ready for water rescues and encourage drivers to avoid flooded roadways.
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 3:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
krcrtv.com
Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway
OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
actionnewsnow.com
Families in Gridley shocked at officer-involved shooting
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey says one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gridley. It happened off of Magnolia St. between Kentucky St. and Ohio St. Ramsey tells Action News Now it happened down an alleyway surrounded by homes. “At first, I was thinking...
actionnewsnow.com
3rd shipment of supplies sent to Ukraine from Chico
Volunteers gathered to load up a 40 foot tall container full of medical supplies and other items, including an x-ray machine that was donated by a chiropractor in Chico. 3rd shipment of supplies sent to Ukraine from Chico. Volunteers gathered to load up a 40 foot tall container full of...
actionnewsnow.com
New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
activenorcal.com
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte Strong Fund to focus on 2 categories in its final year
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The North Valley Community Foundation’s (NVCF) Butte Strong Fund will focus its final year of grants on housing and health and wellness. The NVCF says there will be four cycles with defined application periods for large grants in 2023. In the first quarter, the housing...
actionnewsnow.com
Elected Butte County officials sworn into office Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Newly elected and re-elected Butte County officials took the oath of office on Monday. This includes new Clerk-Recorder Keaton Denlay, replacing Candace Grubbs after her 36 years of service. The new Butte County Assessor Alyssa Douglas and newly-elected District 2 Supervisor Peter Durfee took the oath...
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley man identified in deadly officer-involved shooting
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney's Office has identified the man they say was involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Gridley Monday. The suspect, 43-year-old Baltazar Rubio of Gridley, was killed after authorities say that he pointed a stolen semi-automatic pistol at a Gridley Police officer in an alleyway near Magnolia Street.
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigating 3 reports of shots fired on New Year’s Day in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - 6:30 P.M. UPDATED - Red Bluff Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired early on New Year's Day. Police say they believe two reports may be connected. An officer told Action News Now that a drive by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Sgt....
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
actionnewsnow.com
Here are your 2022 CA Circuit Finals highlights
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A SOLD OUT performance capped the final night of the PRCA California Circuit Finals RAM Rodeo in Red Bluff Saturday, December 31, 2022. It was the Red Bluff Round-Up's third year as the host rodeo for the finals, a big success. More than 2,000 tickets were...
actionnewsnow.com
Gyms and health shops are busy following New Year's resolutions
CHICO, Calif. - New year, same old resolution according to surveys put out by Statista. For the third year in a row, exercise, diet and losing weight were the top resolutions for Americans. Action News Now went to local fitness centers and health shops to see how this popular resolution...
Two Grass Valley men found with heroin, meth and Fentanyl in Folsom
(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley men were arrested in Folsom on Thursday after being in possession of several pounds of illegal drugs and a stolen firearm, according to the Folsom Police Department. Wyatt Yoder, 36, and Gregory Woodward, 38, were contacted by detectives with the police department’s Special Investigations Unit at a Folsom Hotel. During […]
Man, 44, killed in Christmas night head-on crash near Yuba City
SUTTER COUNTY – One driver has died and another driver suffered major injuries in a head-on crash near Yuba City late Christmas night. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 10 p.m., an 18-year-old woman in a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving on S George Washington Boulevard when her car was hit head-on by a 1999 Ford Explorer going the wrong way near Bogue Road. The driver of the Explorer, 44-year-old Yuba City resident Jack Alan Means, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. Officers say the Mustang driver suffered major injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. While no arrests have been made, CHP says both parties had empty alcohol containers in their vehicles. The Mustang driver also appeared to be impaired, officers say. A toxicology report is pending.
