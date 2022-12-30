Read full article on original website
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Love the news? Want to help report it? We’re hiring.
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is growing and we’re looking for some bright, curious, fun people to join our team. We’re looking for a full-time editor/reporter in Idaho Falls, a reporter in Pocatello and freelance reporters located anywhere in eastern Idaho. If you visit our website regularly, you...
New Years first Babies in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
Atreyu James Patrick French, Portneuf Medical Center’s (PMC) 2023 New Year’s Baby. The post New Years first Babies in Pocatello and Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
Several mountain lion sightings reported in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Mountain lions are being sighted throughout Pocatello, according to official reports and social media posts from local residents. People from all parts of the city are posting accounts of sightings as well as photographic evidence on Facebook. Pocatello police last month issued a new release about a mountain lion that was prowling the Elmore Street neighborhood near Gate City Elementary School on the city's north side. ...
Eastern Idaho State Fair receives awards, GM joins international board
BLACKFOOT — The International Association of Fairs & Expositions announced in November that General Manager Brandon Bird has joined the Board of Directors, representing Zone 7, which is made up of fairs from Idaho, Montana, Alberta, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Bird has been the GM of the...
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
We invite you to welcome 2023 in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Our merchants are ready to help you get your new year off to a fantastic start. This week in Historic Downtown Pocatello you will find:. Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 S. Third Ave., invites you to book your daycare and lodging...
Clinic specializing in regenerative medicine opens in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A clinic specializing in non-surgical pain relief and regenerative medicine is now serving clients in Idaho Falls. QC Kinetix opened at 2194 Snake River Parkway, Suite 103 in Snake River Landing on December 10. The North Carolina-based franchise, which has 150 clinics nationwide, caters to those...
Parking at Idaho Falls Airport transitions to cashless payments
IDAHO FALLS – Parking at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is easier than ever as the region’s premier airport destination switches to cashless parking operations. As the airport upgrades technology used at parking across the facility, IDA will transition to cashless payment only beginning Jan. 1. Last year, IDA began using new technology at its new Economy 2 parking lot and has found tremendous success with cashless payment.
Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts
IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
Thanks for making Pet of the Week a success in 2022
Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens featured in Pet of the Week last year found their fur-ever homes thanks to you. It was a successful 2022 and Teton Toyota, the Snake River Animal Shelter and EastIdahoNews.com look forward to placing more animals in loving families in 2023. You can see all...
Just announced: The first baby born in Blackfoot this year
BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2. Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived...
Local Law Enforcement issues reminder to welcome in the New Year safely
As many are preparing to welcome in the New Year Saturday Local Law Enforcement is coming together to remind us to be responsible as we welcome in the new year. The post Local Law Enforcement issues reminder to welcome in the New Year safely appeared first on Local News 8.
Stabbing in Blackfoot leaves man critically injured
The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St. in Blackfoot at approximately 1:25 a.m. early Sunday morning. The post Stabbing in Blackfoot leaves man critically injured appeared first on Local News 8.
Stabbing in Blackfoot Early Sunday Morning
The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St in Blackfoot just before 1:30 Sunday morning. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until the adult male was...
Stephen Leon McMurtrey
Stephen Leon (Mic) McMurtrey, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Stephen was born on January 15, 1969, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Kay and Gayla McMurtrey. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School in 1987.
MIRACLE DOG: Local animal rescue helps canine make miraculous recovery after bullet wound left him partially paralyzed
POCATELLO—When Danniell Dustin first met Saber a little under a month ago, the black Belgian Tervuren was covered in his own feces. The dog was having more than a rough month. Just several weeks prior he’d been partially paralyzed after being shot while running loose in Utah. He was then surrendered by his owner who couldn’t financially care for him, and was in the hands of the Twin Falls-based Friends Furever Animal Rescue. The rescue was searching for an experienced foster family who could support...
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
