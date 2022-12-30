Lorenzo Lamas Says Daughter Victoria Is 'Smitten' With Leonardo DiCaprio After They Were Spotted Out Together

Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics From Her Multiple Weddings to Ben Affleck in 2022 Recap Video
Jennifer Lopez gave her followers a look inside her year with Ben Affleck! Over the weekend, the 53-year-old "Jenny From the Block" singer shared a video montage of her 2022 and celebrated the year to come. "2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s...
Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, ‘smitten’ as actor shares the ‘cautionary tale’ he told her
Lorenzo Lamas is "excited" for his 23-year-old daughter Victoria after she boasted over the phone about her new love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Felt Trapped in His Marriage to Jennifer Garner? Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Reportedly Said He, His Ex-wife Grew Apart, Shouldn’t Be Married Any Longer
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner shocked the entire world when they announced that they were separating in 2015. At the time, the A-listers had already been together for over a decade, and they also had three children together. Years after their split, Ben Affleck said a number of things about...
Newly Single Gisele Bündchen Reveals She Is 'Recharging With Her Little Ones' Following Divorce From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is catching flights, not feelings!The 42-year-old model has been enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation after her highly publicized divorce from her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady, 45, made headlines this year."Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!" the supermodel captioned her Instagram post alongside a series of blissful images from her Brazilian vacation on Sunday, December 18.In the heartwarming photos, Bündchen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's two children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — looked thrilled as they played outdoors.Additionally, the Victoria's Secret Angel couldn't seem more peaceful as she...
Michelle Obama Has The Perfect Response To Viral Clip Of Woman Calling Barack Obama 'Fine'
The former first lady revealed that the trending moment was the highlight of her husband's day.
Andrew Tate posts bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg: ‘I’m not actually mad’
Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg on Twitter.His two-minute video came 10 hours after the teenage climate activist invited him to “enlighten” her on the emissions from his car collection by emailing “smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.In his response, Tate claimed that Thunberg was referring to herself with the viral tweet.“Greta’s email address is ‘I have small d*** energy’. Why would that be her own email? Strange,” he said.“I don’t want to assume her gender, it’s 50/50, but it is what it is.”Tate then added: “I’m not actually mad at Greta.” Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kurdish community pay tribute to three people killed in shooting at cultural centre in ParisGordon Smart receives cheeky messages for his GMB presenting debutJohn Bird: Actor and comedian hailed as ‘one of the greatest satirists’ dies aged 86
Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'
Michelle Pfeiffer is trading in her long, blonde locks for a blunt, bob hairstyle. The actress debuted her look in an Instagram post on Monday, and received a lot of praise from fans.
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Laura Dern Says Her Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Influenced Her ‘Marriage Story’ Performance
Laura Dern was married to musician Ben Harper for many years. She revealed how that translated to her film 'Marriage Story.'
These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up
In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set
Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
Body Language Expert Says Pete Davidson Gets ‘All the Attention’ and ‘Acts Like the Bigger Star’ With Rumored Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders
Pete Davidson is linked to another Hollywood star. This time, there are rumors he’s seeing actor Chase Sui Wonders. Before that, Davidson was thought to be dating Emily Ratajkowski. He was also famously linked to ex-girlfriends Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. Here’s what one body language expert says about the interaction between Davidson and Wonders. …
AOL Corp
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Whoopi Goldberg does not agree with Charlize Theron's take that Kim Kardashian has the power to "get way more off the ground" in Hollywood than acting legend Meryl Streep. During Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, responded to the recent comment Theron, 47, made to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's status in Hollywood.
Paula Abdul Called Out By Fans For Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: 'Who Is This?'
Paula Abdul's fans are calling her out. The tables turned on the former American Idol judge, 60, after followers critiqued her use of photoshop in snaps from Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas bash.“@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party ✨🎉,” she captioned the Friday, December 24, update. “Merry Christmas!🎄🎅🏼 I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer♥️ XoP."STRAIGHT UP: PLASTIC SURGEONS DISH ON HOW PAULA ABDUL 'MAINTAINS HER YOUTHFUL' LOOKThe pictures gave a glimpse into the bash, Abdul posing with celebs like Heidi Klum,...
