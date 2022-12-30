ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Russia Claims It’s Being Attacked by Drones Made in the U.S.

Ukraine is using drones manufactured in the U.S. to attack targets inside Russia, Russian state media said Friday. A report in RIA Novosti said it had seen analysis of the electrical components in intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that concluded the drones’ “avionics and control systems” were made by a company in Arizona. The drones were reportedly used to attack Crimea as well as targets in Russia, including infrastructure facilities in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions. The report added that the drones’ final assembly was completed “in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the United States and NATO as the main supply hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” before warheads were installed and the flights were launched near Odessa and Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine. “These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for the regime in Kyiv, in the preparation and conduct of joint terrorist acts with it on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the analysts concluded, according to the report.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
Countries where the U.S. warns Americans may be wrongfully detained

During his announcement that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to “take precautions” and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the “risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”
