Star rising in Kremlin, Russia's Medvedev predicts war in West
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an arch loyalist of Vladimir Putin given a new job this week, predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil war in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president.
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Russia Claims It’s Being Attacked by Drones Made in the U.S.
Ukraine is using drones manufactured in the U.S. to attack targets inside Russia, Russian state media said Friday. A report in RIA Novosti said it had seen analysis of the electrical components in intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that concluded the drones’ “avionics and control systems” were made by a company in Arizona. The drones were reportedly used to attack Crimea as well as targets in Russia, including infrastructure facilities in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions. The report added that the drones’ final assembly was completed “in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the United States and NATO as the main supply hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” before warheads were installed and the flights were launched near Odessa and Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine. “These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for the regime in Kyiv, in the preparation and conduct of joint terrorist acts with it on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the analysts concluded, according to the report.
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
Russian soldiers drafted to Ukraine were told they wouldn't have to actually fight anyone, report says. Many of them were swiftly killed.
Russia misled soldiers drafted to Ukraine about what they would face, according to an investigation by The New York Times.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces recently ended a complex strike on a Russian electricity distribution center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Russia's Warning To U.S.: Deescalate Or Face 'Consequences'
Russian official Alexander Darchiyev told Tass that the U.S. should "heed the voice of reason."
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Russia’s army is so ineffective it will probably not be able to take much territory in Ukraine for ‘the next several months’, UK intel says
The UK predicted Russia's army is "unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months."
U.S. Colonel Says Troops Watching Outside Ukraine 'Ready if the Call Comes'
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $21 billion in military assistance since the war with Russian began, including $1.85 billion in aid this week.
Countries where the U.S. warns Americans may be wrongfully detained
During his announcement that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to “take precautions” and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the “risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”
