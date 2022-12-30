ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield Park, AZ

Litchfield Park to close for New Year's, MLK Day

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heSWn_0jyutjVo00

The city of Litchfield Park will have altered services and hours of operation in observance of the new year.

Both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day fall on a weekend, so the dates will be observed during the week.

City employees in Litchfield Park have both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day off.

City buildings such as city hall, the magistrate court and the recreation center will close Friday, Dec. 30 in observance of New Year’s Eve and will remain closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day.

Litchfield Park city buildings will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The city will close again later in the month in observance of Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. Day, which always falls on the third Monday in January. This year MLK Day falls on Jan. 16.

Upcoming holiday closures:

Friday, December 30: CLOSED

Monday, January 2: CLOSED

Monday, January 16: CLOSED

The city of Litchfield Park also observes Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth,  Independence Day, Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Food and Drink Events Happening This January In Metro Phoenix

There's still fun to be had in January after the holidays have come and gone. In metro Phoenix this month, check out festivals centered around wine and beer, a Lunar New Year celebration, a pizza date night, and multiple cooking classes. Fiesta Bowl Deal at Bluewater Grill. Through January 10.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Five Free Events in Metro Phoenix This Week

Is one of your New Year's resolutions to be smarter with your money? Yeah, us too. But that doesn't mean we want to stay home all the time. Here are five things you can do this week around town that won't cost you a dime. Photographer Gallery Talk. In case...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Opening New Location

A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.
PEORIA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Rio Verde begins adjusting to city water cutoff

Kathy and Russell Cox moved into their retirement home in Rio Verde Foothills on Dec. 22, 2021. They loved their home, and still do, but about a month after moving in they got a letter from their builder with news no one wants to hear: It said they had a year before the City of Scottsdale would turn off the water to the hauling company that serviced their house.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Return of Popular Restaurant Now Delayed

The return of a fan favorite restaurant has been delayed.Photo byCarolina CossíoonUnsplash. Anyone who traveled over the holiday season likely ran into some kind of delay along the way. Maybe a couple of hours, perhaps several days, but, in the end, things eventually worked out. The same is true with restaurants this time of the year. For one reason or another, new restaurants may run into problems that force them to push back grand openings, despite announcing to the world months earlier they would be ready for business. One particular restaurant in Phoenix that has received a good amount of buzz, thanks to its return to the Valley, is one of those new restaurants that fans of will now be forced to wait a little bit longer for.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek area traffic alerts entering 2023

As we enter a new year there are some notable road construction project updates Queen Creek motorists should keep in mind as they travel around town. This phase of the Meridian Road improvements will complete the western half street from Combs Road to the existing roadway at Cherrywood Drive in Church Farms. Westbound Combs Road will be restricted to one lane at Meridian beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3 for paving and culvert work (the contractor was unable to complete the work earlier this month due to rain). Restrictions are anticipated through January.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

How much rain fell in the Valley on New Year's Day?

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon State rang in the New Year with a very active winter storm!. According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix started 2023 by breaking a 117-year-old daily rainfall record. The rainfall so far Sunday was 0.38 inches through 6:30 PM MST, which may not seem too high, but it is still enough to break the previous record of 0.22 inches, set all the way back in 1906.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Barrett-Jackson Stay: Hotel Valley Ho

This winter, some of the nation’s top auto events come roaring into town, including Barrett-Jackson and Concours d’Elegance. Hotel Valley Ho offers a top spot for staying in Scottsdale to be in the middle of all the automotive action. Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is set to take place Jan. 21...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

City of Scottsdale cuts off Rio Verde Foothills residents from water supply

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a happy new year for over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents who are now cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply. A new year’s resolution at the Nabity household is to be “ultra conservative” with their water. It’s why Karen Nabity was thankful for Sunday’s rain. She placed at least seven containers around her house to collect rainwater to use inside her home.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria

The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
PEORIA, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy