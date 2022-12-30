Litchfield Park to close for New Year's, MLK Day

The city of Litchfield Park will have altered services and hours of operation in observance of the new year.

Both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day fall on a weekend, so the dates will be observed during the week.

City employees in Litchfield Park have both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day off.

City buildings such as city hall, the magistrate court and the recreation center will close Friday, Dec. 30 in observance of New Year’s Eve and will remain closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day.

Litchfield Park city buildings will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The city will close again later in the month in observance of Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. Day, which always falls on the third Monday in January. This year MLK Day falls on Jan. 16.

Upcoming holiday closures:

Friday, December 30: CLOSED

Monday, January 2: CLOSED

Monday, January 16: CLOSED

The city of Litchfield Park also observes Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.