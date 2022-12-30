Read full article on original website
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Mayor Hancock Asks For Help to Support MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver's homeless includes Uber, Lyft, DoorDash driversDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Colorado kidnapping suspect claimed he was famous band member
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A parolee charged with kidnapping in connection with a Westminster Amber Alert told the victim he was a member of the band Bowling for Soup and offered to pay for 30 days in a hotel for the girl who had been living out of a car.
Suspect wanted in Aurora tattoo shop shooting
Police have named a suspect in a shooting late December at an Aurora tattoo shop. A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Westword
Denver Violent Crimes: The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in 2022
More than 7,000 violent crimes took place in Denver during 2022, with a large percentage concentrated in the central city. These are among the takeaways from newly updated statistics from the FBI's National Incident Based Reporting System and the Denver Crime Map, an online tool maintained by the Denver Police Department that provides information about offenses in all 78 official city neighborhoods plus Union Station, an area targeted for extra enforcement by the DPD.
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions
High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
sentinelcolorado.com
Books a Mile High: 3 must-reads by Colorado authors
Do you have big reading list plans for 2023? You could start local with these local authors. Whether you’re in the mood for something immersive or a sci-fi thriller, you don’t have to look far to find something worth your time. Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America’s Edge...
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby
The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez. The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
KJCT8
KJCT 0102 NEW CO LAWS
RECORD BREAKING STORMS SWEPT ACROSS COLORADO OVER THE LAST COUPLE WEEKS...DENVER AND OTHER NEARBY TOWNS GETTING HIT HARD. CORY REPPENHAGEN HAS MORE ON SOME OF THOSE NUMBERS. it's a new year. We're standing here in the new facility. And it's a great way to kick off the year as people come back from the holidays. And I can't think of a more specific program that somebody can get behind and help the community out.
UCHealth in Aurora welcomes ‘first baby born in 2023’
The first Coloradan baby of 2023 only waited seven minutes into the new year to be born, and her name is Jimena Giselle Jimenez Alvarez.
sentinelcolorado.com
Same E-470 toll rates in place for 2023
AURORA | The New Year brought the same E-470 toll rates for traversing the 47-mile roadway along the eastern edge of the metroplex. The E-470 Public Highway Authority unanimously decided in early December to freeze the 2022 rates for customers through 2023. E-470, which connects I-25 south and Northwest Parkway interchange, runs through a handful of cities and counties, including Aurora, Adams County and Arapahoe County.
sentinelcolorado.com
2022 Preps Year In Review (Photos): August
AURORA | Images from Aurora prep sports taken in August of 2022 (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado) THESE PHOTOS AND MANY MORE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE, HERE. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports.
sentinelcolorado.com
City of Aurora asks for resident feedback on cultural arts plan
AURORA | The City of Aurora is seeking feedback from community members on its cultural arts plan through an online survey and input sessions later this month. “The city of Aurora is planning its approach to arts and culture. The results of this survey will help the city and the Cultural Affairs Commission design a cultural arts plan that meets the community’s needs,” the city said on its website.
proclaimerscv.com
Cops in Thornton, Colorado Claimed; They Discovered 2 Dead and Incendiary Devices
On Christmas morning inside a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, a man shot and murdered his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. The two individuals discovered dead at the location were a married couple who had previously belonged to the Kingdom Hall congregation,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
KDVR.com
Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
I-225 crash leaves 1 person dead
AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora Saturday night, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on northbound I-225 near East Sixth Avenue. Police said the driver of a GMC SUV was traveling northbound when the pedestrian tried crossing the highway and was hit by the SUV.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Aurora police shoot man in leg during domestic violence call
Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Aurora police on New Year’s Eve. One man was wounded, but no officers were injured.
