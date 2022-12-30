ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibola County, NM

KRQE News 13

Another Storm Arrives Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a very wet, active Monday across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north, but on-and-off snow will continue north into early tomorrow. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
KRQE News 13

Second storm of the year arrives Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More active weather is in the forecast for your Tuesday, as another weak disturbance crosses the state. This is bringing snow and isolated showers across the northwestern quadrant of the state into this afternoon. Even a few snow flurries or raindrops are possible across parts of the metro. Winds are picking up as well, with wind advisories in effect across the East Mountains, Central Highlands, and southernmost parts of the state.
KRQE News 13

Another storm brings snow, rain and wind Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light, scattered snow showers are moving into western New Mexico this morning, and there are some snowy spots on the mountainous roads from Monday’s storm. A disturbance will arrive today, bringing more valley rain and mountain/highland snow. A dusting to 2″ is likely below...
KRQE News 13

Active Weather Continues into Tuesday

KRQE News 13

Rain, snow, and colder temperatures on tap to open 2023

Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push into central NM this evening. Temperatures were quite warm earlier today ahead of this winter storm. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through 11 PM for the southern counties. A band of heavier rain is pushing through the Rio Grande Valley and racing east. As temps crash tonight, snow levels fall. And so rain changes to snow showers overnight tonight.
KRQE News 13

Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold and snowy day for many across New Mexico. Even more is on the way, leading to some school cancelations and dangerous road conditions. On Monday, though many parts across the state saw the weather, this storm’s focus was across northern and western New Mexico. Parts of Highway 550 […]
KRQE News 13

Winter storm brings rain, snow and wind to the New Year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow is moving eastward through the state this morning. Roads in the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley are wet from rain, while mountains are snowy. Scattered snow and rain will continue through today. Winter weather advisories will be in effect for the mountains through 5 p.m. this evening. Roads will become snow-covered and slick in the mountains throughout the day. Winds will be very gusty in the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and eastern New Mexico. Wind advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with west/southwesterly gusts up to 55 mph.
KRQE News 13

Impactful winter storm eyes New Mexico for New Year’s

Happy 2023 everyone! We’re waking up to mild temperatures and cloudy skies this morning. The northwest highlands saw some light sprinkles/showers overnight. The bulk of the storm will hold off until later in the day. But precipitation will spread eastward into the Black Mountains and Gila late morning into the early afternoon period.
KRQE News 13

Winter storm pushing through northern, western New Mexico this evening

KRQE News 13

Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight

What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 64°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies. The strong downsloping winds made these balmy temps possible this New Year’s Eve. Las Vegas recorded a gust of 64 mph earlier! But now, clouds are increasing west to east as our next bigger storm system approaches later Sunday. Farmington and parts of the Jemez are picking up a very light drizzle with abundant moisture streaming east.
KFOX 14

Wind Advisory in effect Tuesday

Strong west winds will increase Tuesday mid-morning. Sustained winds 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Stronger gusts are likely on the eastern slopes of our higher elevations. A Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for portions of far west Texas and...
KRQE News 13

Breezy evening as clouds increase

KRQE News 13

Light rain and snow showers push east overnight

After some morning snow over central NM, skies cleared out this afternoon melting any trace of snow the area received last night. High temps were a solid 5-10° colder for the state with Taos only reaching 34°. The ABQ metro reached 48°. But this evening, storm number two is already moving into western and central New Mexico. Lighter rain is now pushing into Silver City and the valleys of southwestern NM. The precip. will stay as snow for the higher terrain near the Continental Divide once again. The snow will be quite light with accumulations of a trace up to 2″ max. This could cause some slow downs/delays near Grants and Gallup overnight tonight.
KRQE News 13

Snow showers moving through northern, central NM overnight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing the start of a very active weather pattern all across the west coast. It began with some high winds this morning as gusts roared near hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. High wind warnings are still in effect but have all shifted into southern NM where gusts could still topple 60-70 mph. Now come the colder temperatures and snow showers. A band of snow is setting up over the higher terrain for northern and central New Mexico. Parts of northern McKinley County are seeing thundersnow! This band could lay down a quick couple of inches overnight for the Santa Fe area. Even the Rio Grande Valley could see a light dusting by morning.
ladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Snow Covered Truchas Peak

Daily Postcard: View of snow covered Truchas Peak taken Thursday afternoon from Anderson Overlook in Los Alamos. Truchas (Spanish for ‘trout’) Peak is the second highest peak in New Mexico behind Wheeler Peak. It is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains 26 miles northeast of Santa Fe. Photo by.
KRQE News 13

Winter storm hits New Mexico Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This afternoon will be mild across New Mexico, with highs in the 50s, 60s, and even a couple of low 70s. Winds have picked up in eastern New Mexico and the central mountain chain. Winds will stay breezy through the evening, with gusts up to 40 mph. Even higher winds will arrive tonight and Wednesday. A high wind watch is in effect for Wednesday, as 60-65 mph gusts are expected in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Sacramento Mountains.
lascruces.com

