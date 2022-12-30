Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Another Storm Arrives Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a very wet, active Monday across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north, but on-and-off snow will continue north into early tomorrow. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
KRQE News 13
Second storm of the year arrives Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More active weather is in the forecast for your Tuesday, as another weak disturbance crosses the state. This is bringing snow and isolated showers across the northwestern quadrant of the state into this afternoon. Even a few snow flurries or raindrops are possible across parts of the metro. Winds are picking up as well, with wind advisories in effect across the East Mountains, Central Highlands, and southernmost parts of the state.
KRQE News 13
Another storm brings snow, rain and wind Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light, scattered snow showers are moving into western New Mexico this morning, and there are some snowy spots on the mountainous roads from Monday’s storm. A disturbance will arrive today, bringing more valley rain and mountain/highland snow. A dusting to 2″ is likely below...
KRQE News 13
Active Weather Continues into Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a very wet, active day across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
KRQE News 13
Rain, snow, and colder temperatures on tap to open 2023
Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push into central NM this evening. Temperatures were quite warm earlier today ahead of this winter storm. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through 11 PM for the southern counties. A band of heavier rain is pushing through the Rio Grande Valley and racing east. As temps crash tonight, snow levels fall. And so rain changes to snow showers overnight tonight.
Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold and snowy day for many across New Mexico. Even more is on the way, leading to some school cancelations and dangerous road conditions. On Monday, though many parts across the state saw the weather, this storm’s focus was across northern and western New Mexico. Parts of Highway 550 […]
More snow this week, but much larger storm potentially ahead for Colorado
Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that single-digit snow totals will continue to fall across much of Colorado's mountainous region over the next day. While additional rounds of light snow may continue to fall in parts of Colorado during several days this week, a larger storm could be on the horizon.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm brings rain, snow and wind to the New Year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow is moving eastward through the state this morning. Roads in the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley are wet from rain, while mountains are snowy. Scattered snow and rain will continue through today. Winter weather advisories will be in effect for the mountains through 5 p.m. this evening. Roads will become snow-covered and slick in the mountains throughout the day. Winds will be very gusty in the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and eastern New Mexico. Wind advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with west/southwesterly gusts up to 55 mph.
KRQE News 13
Impactful winter storm eyes New Mexico for New Year’s
Happy 2023 everyone! We’re waking up to mild temperatures and cloudy skies this morning. The northwest highlands saw some light sprinkles/showers overnight. The bulk of the storm will hold off until later in the day. But precipitation will spread eastward into the Black Mountains and Gila late morning into the early afternoon period.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm pushing through northern, western New Mexico this evening
Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push through northern and western NM this evening. Temperatures are quite mild ahead of this winter storm, however. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through the evening for the south. Rain showers and high-elevation snow will continue pushing east tonight. Snow levels slowly fall overnight as the cold front swings through the state, changing leftover rain to snow down to the valley floors.
KRQE News 13
Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight
What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 64°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies. The strong downsloping winds made these balmy temps possible this New Year’s Eve. Las Vegas recorded a gust of 64 mph earlier! But now, clouds are increasing west to east as our next bigger storm system approaches later Sunday. Farmington and parts of the Jemez are picking up a very light drizzle with abundant moisture streaming east.
KFOX 14
Wind Advisory in effect Tuesday
Strong west winds will increase Tuesday mid-morning. Sustained winds 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Stronger gusts are likely on the eastern slopes of our higher elevations. A Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for portions of far west Texas and...
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening as clouds increase
What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 63°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies.
KRQE News 13
Light rain and snow showers push east overnight
After some morning snow over central NM, skies cleared out this afternoon melting any trace of snow the area received last night. High temps were a solid 5-10° colder for the state with Taos only reaching 34°. The ABQ metro reached 48°. But this evening, storm number two is already moving into western and central New Mexico. Lighter rain is now pushing into Silver City and the valleys of southwestern NM. The precip. will stay as snow for the higher terrain near the Continental Divide once again. The snow will be quite light with accumulations of a trace up to 2″ max. This could cause some slow downs/delays near Grants and Gallup overnight tonight.
KOLD-TV
SR-64 remains closed near Grand Canyon; winter storm caused several freeway closure early Monday
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed: SR 64 is closed between mileposts 242 and 269 near the Grand Canyon. Several...
KRQE News 13
Snow showers moving through northern, central NM overnight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing the start of a very active weather pattern all across the west coast. It began with some high winds this morning as gusts roared near hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. High wind warnings are still in effect but have all shifted into southern NM where gusts could still topple 60-70 mph. Now come the colder temperatures and snow showers. A band of snow is setting up over the higher terrain for northern and central New Mexico. Parts of northern McKinley County are seeing thundersnow! This band could lay down a quick couple of inches overnight for the Santa Fe area. Even the Rio Grande Valley could see a light dusting by morning.
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Snow Covered Truchas Peak
Daily Postcard: View of snow covered Truchas Peak taken Thursday afternoon from Anderson Overlook in Los Alamos. Truchas (Spanish for ‘trout’) Peak is the second highest peak in New Mexico behind Wheeler Peak. It is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains 26 miles northeast of Santa Fe. Photo by.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm hits New Mexico Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This afternoon will be mild across New Mexico, with highs in the 50s, 60s, and even a couple of low 70s. Winds have picked up in eastern New Mexico and the central mountain chain. Winds will stay breezy through the evening, with gusts up to 40 mph. Even higher winds will arrive tonight and Wednesday. A high wind watch is in effect for Wednesday, as 60-65 mph gusts are expected in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Sacramento Mountains.
lascruces.com
Bike Routes: Explore New Mexico on Two Wheels
Getting around on a bicycle offers a unique way to experience your surroundings and explore places you may not otherwise go. In New Mexico, there are plenty of road bike routes to discover, offering scenic views and diverse landscapes. You can ride solo or seek out a bicycling club in your area to join up with like-minded individuals for a fun and social experience.
Comments / 0