OBITUARY: Dathia Joyce Lee

Dathia Joyce Lee left her earthly life to be reunited with the love of her life, Albert, in Heaven on Dec. 29, 2022.

Dathia was born Nov. 10, a daughter of the late Charlie and Leanna Joyce. Dathia was a lifelong member of Ellerbe First Baptist Church where she faithfully attended until her move to Moore County. She enjoyed singing in the choir, helping with Vacation Bible School and being a member of her ladies circle.

Dathia grew up in Ellerbe attending the Ellerbe schools and was a spunky basketball player. It was this scene that allowed her to meet her beloved Albert, as he was quite involved in athletics, also. This romance blossomed into a relationship that provided the foundation for rearing their family. They enjoyed a wonderful life together for 57 years before Albert’s death in 2011. Dathia’s major loves in life were God, her lifelong friend and husband, Albert, and her children and grandchildren, and Finley, a cocker spaniel who adored her Gma.

Dathia was also a very talented seamstress, baker and cook and gardener. She loved all sports and enjoyed the fishing escapades with her husband and following all the sports activities of her children and grandchildren, Kevin and Jonathan. Dathia enjoyed family gatherings, hosting holiday and birthday events. She also enjoyed the family vacations to Pawleys Island and Morrow Mountain.

Dathia lived a full life filled with all the things she loved until Alzheimer’s took that away. Even in the midst of this cruel disease, she continued to make a difference in the lives of her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Daphne (Thomas), Charlene (Darrin), Gregory; and grandchildren, Kevin and Jonathan Lee. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Joanie Favre Lee; and grandchildren Rhiannon and Mathew Lee and Alex Wagers, who she considered a grandson; and three great-grandchildren, Irie, Kyla and Ilya, all of Washington.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lee; her parents, Charlie and Leeanna Joyce; a son, Elwood Lee; and siblings, Marlene, Harlan, Rhoelle, Ray and Lanelle; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Hickman Lee.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Capps officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12:30–1:30 p.m. Monday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Joseph of the Pines, https://www.trinityhealthseniorcommunities.org/ways-to-give/.