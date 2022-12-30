ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day, Kirby Smart final Peach Bowl press conference

By Justin Holbrock
WDTN
 4 days ago

You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

ATLANTA, Georgia ( WCMH ) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke one last time Friday ahead of the Saturday’s Peach Bowl between the No. 4 Buckeyes and No. 1 Bulldogs.

Ohio State is a 6.5-point underdogs to the Bulldogs and it’s a role the Buckeyes have embraced after their 42-27 home loss to Michigan.

The Buckeyes gave up two rushing touchdowns of 70-plus yards in the fourth quarter against the Wolverines who wore OSU down in the second half.

“You have to win your one-on-one battles. That’s what the game is all about,” Day said.

What the Buckeyes said at Ohio State’s Peach Bowl Media Day

OSU running back Miyan Williams practiced for the first time in several days after dealing with what Day called a stomach flu. Day said he will be ‘good to go’ to get the start but it remains to be seen whether true freshman Dallan Hayden or linebacker turned running back Chip Trayanum will be his backup.

Another good piece of news is the health of offensive guard Matt Jones who said at media day Thursday he feels 100%. He and OSU’s interior offensive line will line up against Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The consensus first-team All-American is projected to be a top five NFL Draft pick and the Buckeyes need to be at full strength if they hope to contain Carter.

Day said at media day that Ohio State will need to have its ‘most violent’ game yet to beat the Dawgs. OSU defensive end Jack Sawyer said the Buckeyes have been ‘practicing pissed off’ ever since the loss to the Wolverines.

Joe Burrow, Bengals crack Google’s 2022 Year in Search

“They should be. And we all should be. We know what we need to do in this game to win and
that’s kind of the way this month has been for a lot of us at practice every day,” Day said Thursday. “There’s been an edge. There’s been friction. There’s been conflict. There’s been a lot of that going on and that’s a healthy thing.”

Ohio State will have its hands full against a Georgia defense that ranks second in the country in fewest points allowed per game.

“Georgia’s defense is complete and developed at a high level with tremendous scheme,” Day said. “You see the statistics and how they’ve played all year. When you get to the CFP, that’s what you’re going to get.”

Day was also asked about the Big Ten having two teams in the College Football Playoff for the first time in nine years.

WDTN

WDTN

