92 Moose
Waterville Woman ‘Acting Erratically’ Stopped With Loaded Firearms in Her Car @ Colby College
A Waterville woman has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase through the city of Waterville early Monday morning. According to an article by WGME 13, the police received a call early Monday that a Waterville resident was 'acting erratically' in her Elm Street home and that she was armed with both a pistol and a rifle.
wabi.tv
Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope
HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man has been charged with operating under the influence after a passenger was hospitalized when his pickup truck rolled over in Hope Monday morning. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says area departments responded to the Camden Road just before 11 a.m. to free two...
wabi.tv
Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
92 Moose
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
Search of car in Skowhegan executed as part of ongoing investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
wabi.tv
Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
B98.5
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
wabi.tv
Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
WPFO
Maine woman injured in Fairfield rollover crash
FAIRFIELD (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman was injured after her Jeep crashed into a trailer that was attached to a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield, causing her vehicle to rollover. The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. on Friday near 219 Norridgewock Road. When first...
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
B98.5
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
WMTW
Maine's first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February
The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It is unclear when opening...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
Waterville man indicted for attempted murder
WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man has been indicted for attempted murder in connection with a domestic disturbance in April. A Kennebec County grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment charging Maurice A. Watkins-Cundiff, 30, with attempted murder, attempted elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated criminal mischief, and criminal operating under the influence.
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
Z107.3
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
B98.5
Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
penbaypilot.com
Steve A. Pomeroy, obituary
SEARSPORT — Steve A. Pomeroy, 66, of Searsport, passed away on December 24, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born August 20, 1956, the son of Hugh and Virginia Pomeroy. Steve enjoyed playing baseball with the guys, tipping with his son Chris. He also loved...
