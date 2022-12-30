Read full article on original website

OC Sports Zone looking forward to another memorable year of sports in 2023
Tesoro Coach Steve Garrett congratulates Los Alamitos players after the Grffins won the Tustin Classic Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). It was an amazing final week of high school sports for 2022 with Orange County basketball teams bringing home tournament championships. This capped a very memorable year,...

PHOTOS: Santa Ana and El Modena finish up Estancia Coast Classic with victories
Noah Salas of Pacifica goes up for a shot as Alexis Neria (No. 15) and Emmanuel Lemus (No. 32) of Santa Ana defend during the Estancia Coast Classic Friday. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). The 2022 Estancia Coast Boys Basketball Classic wrapped up Friday at Estancia. Irvine...

City of Hope Orange County announces OCMA 2023 Physicians of Excellence
For the fourth consecutive year, City of Hope Orange County’s physician-scientists have been recognized as Physicians of Excellence by Orange County Medical Association (OCMA). Eight physicians earned the 2023 distinction, announced a few months after City of Hope opened Orange County’s most advanced comprehensive cancer center. City of...

Start out the New Year with a Networking Breakfast hosted by Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce
The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce invites businesses and members of the community to set some New Year’s goals together at the first Networking Breakfast of 2023. This very special event will be held on January 12, 2023 from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. at O’Malley’s On Main, 140 Main St., Seal Beach. The cost is $25.

San Clemente High Senior Finds Purpose in Blossoming Music Career
From playing the guitar to soothing her sick father to preparing for her first official live performance, this San Clemente High School senior has enjoyed how music has impacted her life trajectory. Lindsay Coulson, 17, is in the budding stages of her music career and looks to release her second...

Anaheim Chamber to hold networking event on Friday, January 6, 2023
Happy New Year! Join the first networking event of the year with the Anaheim Chamber on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Roscoe’s House of Chicken N’ Waffles, located at 2110 S. Harbor Blvd., Anaheim CA, 92802, from 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. The cost is $25 for members,...

Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...

Cal Fire six things to know for the new year
Reflecting on a year of progress and resilience, California experienced an 85% reduction in acres burned and a 78% reduction in structures destroyed in 2022. While Mother Nature played a critical role, strategic investments in firefighting equipment, aerial resources, fuels reduction and forest management projects, and the tireless hard work of firefighters and local communities also came together to help 2022 experience significantly fewer acres burned than in previous years. Watch CAL FIRE Director Joe Tyler highlight the year in the video above, or click below to read about the end of peak fire season.

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 3, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Pedestrian killed on East Market Street in Long Beach
On Dec. 31, 2022 at approximately 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 300 block of E. Market Street regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. When officers arrived, they determined a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Officers rendered...

Pedestrian struck by three different vehicles on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach
On Dec. 31, 2022, at approximately 6:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Avenue and 27th Street regarding injury hit-and-run traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Officers located a Honda Odyssey driven by a 78-year-old male resident...

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Abigail Manna Hsieh arrived just in time to become the first baby born at the Childbirth Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley in 2023. Coming into the world at 6 lbs. 0 oz at 12:36 a.m. Abigail is the youngest child of Joy An and Peter Hsieh, residents of Huntington Beach, CA.

Pedestrian killed on Harbor Scenic Drive in Long Beach
On Jan. 1, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard regarding a call to assist the Long Beach Fire Department with a pedestrian down in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle, which resulted in the death of a male adult.

The City of Santa Ana finally struck back against Gerry Serrano and his police union
Gerry Serrano, the President of the Santa Ana Police Officers Association, was recently reelected to that post but his victory is Pyrrhic at best as the City of Santa Ana finally struck back at the litigious union boss. A divided Santa Ana City Council took Serrano’s full-time paid union boss...

Long Beach Police Department selects new Commander and promotes new leaders
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Brian McPhail, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Dec. 3, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander McPhail as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Security Services Division,” said Police Chief Wally Hebeish. “Commander McPhail leads with integrity and respect and demonstrates a strong commitment to serving our Long Beach community. His work experience in the Office of Constitutional Policing will serve him well in his new leadership role.”

Salaries in Job Postings, Permitting Jaywalking: What to Know About New California Laws in 2023
A new year is upon us, and so, in California, there is a slate of new laws. Legislation going into effect for 2023 covers a wide variety of issues, from labor to court trials. Here’s an overview of some legislative changes in the Golden State:. Pay Transparency. Senate Bill...

Governor Gavin Newsom designates Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis as top foreign trade representative
On December 30, 2022 Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order redesignating Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis as his top representative to advance California’s economic interests abroad. Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis, a former U.S. Ambassador, has served as the Governor’s International Affairs and Trade Development Representative since 2019. “As the...

Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check
Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...

Public Works Santiago Creek improvements meeting set for Jan. 26
The Orange County Public Works and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are hosting a hybrid Virtual and In-Person Public Meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at OC Public Works County Conference Center located at 601 N. Ross Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701. At this meeting, Orange...

O.C. Sheriff investigators seeking person of interest in 1993 cold case
SANTA ANA, Ca. (December 29, 2022): Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest in the 1993 homicide of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe. On Wednesday, August 11, 1993, deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd St. in Unincorporated Costa Mesa and discovered Mr. Schwalbe stabbed to death in his home.
