ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

OC Sports Zone looking forward to another memorable year of sports in 2023

Tesoro Coach Steve Garrett congratulates Los Alamitos players after the Grffins won the Tustin Classic Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). It was an amazing final week of high school sports for 2022 with Orange County basketball teams bringing home tournament championships. This capped a very memorable year,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

City of Hope Orange County announces OCMA 2023 Physicians of Excellence

For the fourth consecutive year, City of Hope Orange County’s physician-scientists have been recognized as Physicians of Excellence by Orange County Medical Association (OCMA). Eight physicians earned the 2023 distinction, announced a few months after City of Hope opened Orange County’s most advanced comprehensive cancer center. City of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

San Clemente High Senior Finds Purpose in Blossoming Music Career

From playing the guitar to soothing her sick father to preparing for her first official live performance, this San Clemente High School senior has enjoyed how music has impacted her life trajectory. Lindsay Coulson, 17, is in the budding stages of her music career and looks to release her second...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor

The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Cal Fire six things to know for the new year

Reflecting on a year of progress and resilience, California experienced an 85% reduction in acres burned and a 78% reduction in structures destroyed in 2022. While Mother Nature played a critical role, strategic investments in firefighting equipment, aerial resources, fuels reduction and forest management projects, and the tireless hard work of firefighters and local communities also came together to help 2022 experience significantly fewer acres burned than in previous years. Watch CAL FIRE Director Joe Tyler highlight the year in the video above, or click below to read about the end of peak fire season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 3, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Pedestrian killed on East Market Street in Long Beach

On Dec. 31, 2022 at approximately 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 300 block of E. Market Street regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. When officers arrived, they determined a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Officers rendered...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

Abigail Manna Hsieh arrived just in time to become the first baby born at the Childbirth Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley in 2023. Coming into the world at 6 lbs. 0 oz at 12:36 a.m. Abigail is the youngest child of Joy An and Peter Hsieh, residents of Huntington Beach, CA.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
localocnews.com

Pedestrian killed on Harbor Scenic Drive in Long Beach

On Jan. 1, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard regarding a call to assist the Long Beach Fire Department with a pedestrian down in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle, which resulted in the death of a male adult.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach Police Department selects new Commander and promotes new leaders

Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Brian McPhail, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Dec. 3, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander McPhail as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Security Services Division,” said Police Chief Wally Hebeish. “Commander McPhail leads with integrity and respect and demonstrates a strong commitment to serving our Long Beach community. His work experience in the Office of Constitutional Policing will serve him well in his new leadership role.”
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Governor Gavin Newsom designates Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis as top foreign trade representative

On December 30, 2022 Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order redesignating Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis as his top representative to advance California’s economic interests abroad. Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis, a former U.S. Ambassador, has served as the Governor’s International Affairs and Trade Development Representative since 2019. “As the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check

Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

Public Works Santiago Creek improvements meeting set for Jan. 26

The Orange County Public Works and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are hosting a hybrid Virtual and In-Person Public Meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at OC Public Works County Conference Center located at 601 N. Ross Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701. At this meeting, Orange...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

O.C. Sheriff investigators seeking person of interest in 1993 cold case

SANTA ANA, Ca. (December 29, 2022): Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest in the 1993 homicide of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe. On Wednesday, August 11, 1993, deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd St. in Unincorporated Costa Mesa and discovered Mr. Schwalbe stabbed to death in his home.
COSTA MESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy