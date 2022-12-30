Read full article on original website
US will see new ‘inflation spike’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) begins the first week of 2023 in an uninspiring place as volatility stays away — along with traders. After failing to budge throughout the Christmas and new year break, BTC price action remains locked in a narrow range. Having sealed yearly losses of nearly 65% in 2022,...
Models and fundamentals: Where will Bitcoin price go in 2023?
Bitcoin (BTC) had a bumpy ride throughout 2022, along with the rest of the digital asset market. The cryptocurrency began the year exchanging hands around $46,700 and is currently trading over 64% down at $16,560 at the time of writing. Consequently, the coin’s market capitalization took a tumble from around $900 billion on Jan. 1, 2022 to end the year at around $320 billion.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research troubles predate FTX: Report
New reports into Sam Bankman-Fried and his collapsed exchanges revealed that Alameda Research, the now-bankrupt crypto trading firm, almost collapsed in 2018, even before FTX was in the picture. A report published in The Wall Street Journal citing former employees revealed that Alameda incurred heavy losses from its trading algorithm....
Crypto adoption in 2022: What events moved the industry forward?
It’s no secret that the crypto market was gripped by bearish pressure for the entirety of 2022. However, amid all the volatility and chaos, many positive news stories appeared as well — especially regarding the global adoption of digital assets and crypto-related technologies in general. Looking back at...
These 4 altcoins may attract buyers with Bitcoin stagnating
Bitcoin’s (BTC) volatility remained subdued in the final few days of the last year, indicating that investors were in no hurry to enter the markets. Bitcoin ended 2022 near $16,500, and the first day of the new year also failed to ignite the markets. This suggests that traders remain cautious and on the lookout for a catalyst to start the next trending move.
The best (and worst) stories from 3 years of Cointelegraph Magazine
On Oct. 1, 2019, Cointelegraph Magazine’s founding editor, Jon Rice, pressed publish on the first-ever feature story for the publication — a story by Swedish fintech writer Jinia Shawdagor about the country’s embrace of a cashless economy. The brainchild of former Cointelegraph CEO Jay Cassano — who...
3 ways crypto derivatives could evolve and impact the market in 2023
Futures and options let traders put down only a tiny portion of a trade’s value and bet that prices will go up or down to a certain point within a certain period. It can make traders’ profits bigger because they can borrow more money to add to their positions, but it can also boost their losses much if the market moves against them.
Morocco finalized crypto regulatory framework: Central Bank
Morocco may see its first crypto bill introduced “in the following days.” The document is already written by the Central Bank and will be discussed with the industry stakeholders. Late last month, during the press conference, the Governor of Morocco’s Central Bank, Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM), Abdellatif Jouahiri, announced...
Bitcoin volatility may return in ‘catch up’ with gold in 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) volatility is declining on schedule but BTC price action could still “play catch up” with gold this year. The latest data and analysis show that despite sideways moves in Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency is behaving as expected. BTC price volatility follows bear market pattern. With traders...
Crypto makes history in 2022: Five instances of governments embracing digital assets
The year 2022 wasn’t the best one in terms of crypto reputation among regulators and policymakers. However, even amid the market breakdown and repetitive public attacks on the industry, some of the officials found the courage to embrace the innovation. Some of the names are not new, while others showed progress significant enough to include them in this listicle. The United Arab Emirates and El Salvador continued to push their crypto agenda and the United Kingdom showed great effort to lay the regulatory foundation, while Brazil and the Central African Republic legally recognized the cryptocurrencies.
3 reasons why it could be a rocky week for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins
Continuing with 2022’s trend, there is a lack of positive excitement in the crypto market. While Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have remained stagnant to start 2023, there are a few reasons why volatility could spike in January. Winklevoss Letter to DCG stirs up bankruptcy FUD. On Jan. 2, Cameron...
Bitcoin teases weekly highs as traders eye BTC price leg up to $17.3K
Bitcoin (BTC) inched closer to $17,000 on Jan. 3 as the first Wall Street open of the year loomed. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching highs of $16,766 on Bitstamp — its best performance since Dec. 27. Analysts and traders were keenly awaiting the start...
$62M crypto stolen in Dec was the ‘lowest monthly figure’ in 2022: CertiK
Cryptocurrency hackers and exploiters seemingly slowed down for the 2022 holidays as December saw $62.2 million worth of cryptocurrencies stolen, the “lowest monthly figure” of the year, according to CertiK. The blockchain security company on Dec. 31 tweeted a list of the month's most significant attacks. It highlighted...
Bitcoin Core developer hack highlights self-custody risks: Community responds
With one of Bitcoin’s original core developers claiming that his balance got drained by a hacker, the crypto community is at a loss at how “normal people” can succeed at securing their own Bitcoin (BTC). In a recent thread, Luke Dashjr claimed that some alleged attackers had...
Tribulations and triumphs: The biggest surprises in crypto of 2022
2022 saw the fall of many linchpin crypto and blockchain firms as the May market drawdown shook the industry. It caused many cryptocurrencies to lose value and many investors to pull their money from the market. Furthermore, the unprecedented knock-on effects of the meltdown exposed many blockchain and cryptocurrency firms that were ill-prepared for turbulent times.
Bitcoin miners see mixed successes in tackling debt-fueled overexpansion crisis
According to a recent report by Hash Rate Index, publicly-listed Bitcoin (BTC) miners took on more than $4 billion worth of debt during the run-up to the crypto bull market. Mesmerized by rising prices, industry rushed hand over fist to purchase Bitcoin application-specific integrated circuits miners on easy credit. However,...
Italy approves 26% capital gains tax on cryptocurrencies
On Dec. 29, 2022, days before the year’s end, Italy’s Senate approved its budget for 2023, which included an increase in taxation for crypto investors — a 26% tax on capital gains on crypto-asset trading over 2,000 euros (approximately $2,13 at time of publication). The approved legislation...
Erik Voorhees tips $40K BTC by June, but little consensus among pundits
There is little agreement among Bitcoin’s commentators over the last few weeks, with crypto execs, research analysts and billionaire investors offering wildly different takes on what's in store for Bitcoin for the year ahead. One crypto exchange founder expects Bitcoin (BTC) to spike to $40,000 by the summer, while...
Ukrainian pharmacies enable crypto payments via Binance Pay
Pharmacies in Ukraine are embracing digital payments amid the ongoing war, with a major local chain enabling payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). ANC Pharmacy, one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the country, has partnered with Binance Ukraine to debut cryptocurrency payments via contactless crypto payment service Binance Pay.
Hong Kong brokers line up for SFC approval ahead of new virtual asset trading legislation
Financial services providers in Hong Kong are already taking the first steps to provide services to retail investors, according to local reports. Brokers and fund managers in the region have reportedly asked for advice on licensing requirements ahead of new legislation. Lawmakers in Hong Kong passed an amendment to the...
