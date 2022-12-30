ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

A West Virginia woman recovered her lost wallet after 54 years

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Losing your wallet can be a real pain - canceling credit cards, replacing a driver's license. And if you get it back, you're lucky. So it's almost unbelievable when a woman in West Virginia recovered hers 54 years later. Sharon Day dropped her wallet at a high school dance in 1968. Construction crews renovating the building found it and returned it, Social Security card included.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
NPR

The family of the Idaho slaying suspect expresses sympathy, support

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans to tell...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy