Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
The Hockey Writers
Senators Should Avoid Claiming Jakub Vrana
On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers, and many Ottawa Senators fans are suggesting that the Senators should submit a claim, but I am here to tell you why that isn’t a good idea. Sure, Vrana has 57 points over his last 78...
The Hockey Writers
3 New York Rangers Trading Partners for Alexis Lafreniere
At the time of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Alexis Lafreniere was viewed as a near-generational talent, one who would immediately make a massive impact on whatever organization was able to select him with the first overall pick. That team ended up being the New York Rangers, though things haven’t gone as planned through his first two and a half seasons with them.
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-1 Loss vs Kraken
The New York Islanders were looking to start the New Year and their four-game road trip on the right foot. Instead, they were outplayed by the Seattle Kraken from the opening puck drop, losing 4-1. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak but, more importantly, dropped them to sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Lots of players have made moves this offseason so far including former Dodgers outfielder, Billy McKinney
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Darvish Deal is Heading to the Yankees
After time on several minor league teams, Willie Calhoun hopes to get back on track with his new contract.
Lakers Land Knicks’ Julius Randle In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, all you can do is cut your losses. Let’s say you’ve been running a business for years. You’ve never turned a profit, and it doesn’t look like you will any time soon. There’s an NBA lesson in here. It won’t be an easy decision...
Devils visit the Red Wings after Bratt’s 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (23-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings after Jesper Bratt’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Devils’ 5-4 shootout loss. Detroit is 16-12-7...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews: Scoring Less on Purpose?
Is Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews having a better season or a worse season than he did in 2021-22, or are other things going on for Matthews and his team that have changed the way he plays? If so, are those changes a good thing for the Blue and White?
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Young Centers Need to Step Up in Jenner’s Absence
The injury-plagued Columbus Blue Jackets lost yet another key player when their captain Boone Jenner went down with a broken thumb. He has been out a few weeks already, however, the holiday break certainly helped reduce the impact of his absence. He has been noticeably missed too, as the team just won their first game, a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks since he sustained his injury. It’s always tough to lose a good player, but losing the organization’s biggest leader makes it even harder. Now the team will be relying heavily on their young centers to step up and fill the hole. Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson have a great opportunity to prove themselves and they must take advantage of it.
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blue Jackets’ Gavrikov
Trade deadline season is upon us. That means lots of time for fun and speculation about “who goes where” heading into another playoff push. Teams are always trying to get better and there are always lots of pieces up for grabs. This season’s flat salary cap situation is going to make trades a lot more difficult, but that doesn’t mean moves won’t happen, just that general managers will have to get a little creative to make things work.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sharks, Rangers, Blue Jackets, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks are willing to trade Ryan Merkely after the player requested a trade. Meanwhile, there is talk the New York Rangers might be open to moving Alexis Lafreniere, but that’s not entirely accurate. Are the Columbus Blue Jackets ready to...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Monthly: Sprong, Firebirds, Jackson & More
After a strong to the season, the Seattle Kraken struggled in the month of December and sit outside the playoffs at the start of 2023. In 12 games, they only managed four wins and finished 27th in points percentage across the league. Here is a look at five stories from December 2022.
The Hockey Writers
The WJC Should Be Held in Junior Hockey Cities
For the first time since 2010 when hosted in Saskatoon and Regina, a World Junior Championship (WJC) host city is not an NHL or professional hockey town. In 2023, Halifax and Moncton are sharing the tournament and, as of the end of the round-robin phase, it has been a rousing success.
Yardbarker
MLB Writer Predicts the Boys in Blue to Win It All in 2023
We're in 2023 now so it's time to leave the past behind and start looking to the future. Yeah the disappointing NLDS loss happened, but the Dodgers aren't expected to make backward progress after losing Trea and Justin Turner, and Tyler Anderson. Instead, the team picked right back up where...
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
The Hockey Writers
Seattle Kraken 2022 Year End Stat Leaders
2022 had plenty of special moments for the Seattle Kraken. Matty Beniers made his NHL debut; Buoy was introduced as Seattle’s first official mascot, and Jordan Eberle became the first player ever to represent the Kraken at an All-Star Game. The year also featured plenty of milestones, including Jared McCann’s 100th NHL goal, Philipp Grubauer’s 20th career shutout and Vince Dunn’s 150th career point. Now that 2022 is over, here is a look at the stat leaders for the Kraken over the year.
The Hockey Writers
Blues News & Rumors: Krug, Tarasenko, World Juniors & More
Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. The calendar has flipped to 2023, and with 2022 now in the rearview mirror, the team will need to put their work boots on for the rest of the season to push themselves into a playoff position. The Blues have maintained their .500 record entering January with a 17-17-3 record, good enough for 10th in the Western Conference, and 21st in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023
The Calgary Flames have been enjoying a ton of success from their prospects this season, with more than five standouts. For the sake of this list, we will dive into the top five, how they’ve been doing, and the impact they will have on the future of the Flames.
Comments / 1