ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

Thomas Diserio sworn in as new Brooke County Commissioner

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeze9_0jyuoo2C00

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

There will be a new face in the Brooke County seat.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Thomas Diserio was sworn in today by Judge Cuomo in front of family and friends.

He was elected by voters on November 8th and says he is looking forward to working with Commissioners A. J. Thomas and Stacey Wise starting the new year.

Diserio says he is feeling great and is ready to hit the ground running.

He says what he said in his campaign stays the same, transparency.

Just so the taxpayers know what they’re dealing with, what our money is being spent on, and accountability. They have to feel that they’re holding the workers accountable.”

Thomas Diserio – New Brooke County Commissioner

He officially becomes commissioner January 1 and his first meeting in his new role is January 3.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

Related
WTRF- 7News

Moundsville swears in new mayor, vice-mayor and councilwoman

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Tuesday night marked the first meeting of the new year for the Moundsville City Council, as well as a chance to swear in some new faces into office. New Mayor Sara Wood-Shaw, Vice-Mayor David Wood, and Councilwoman Ginger DeWitt will be doing their part to usher in 2023 for Moundsville, […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Enhancing Wheeling’s downtown with a “splash”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the recent weather has not been too favorable, Wheeling City Council is looking ahead to warmer times with the proposition to add splash pads to several areas in the city.  Over the last two years, Wheeling City Council has been working to add these outdoor play areas with sprinklers and fountains […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Flood Advisory issued for parts of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: 4:15 PM: A Flood Advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. Tuesday. It includes parts of Mon County and Marion County. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Fairmont, Mannington, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Barrackville, Monongah, Pine Grove, Fairview, Hundred, Jacksonburg, Rivesville, Grant Town, Farmington, Worthington, Smithfield, Metz, Rachel, Curtisville, Grangeville and Carolina.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Multiple counties under flood warning

PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

New partnership helping Harrison County students “stay clean”

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A new partnership in Harrison County is helping students keep a healthy and safe lifestyle.  WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital and the Harrison Career Center are working together to help the Staying Clean Club. WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital partners with Harrison Career Center The hospital will provide free, random […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
WTOV 9

Steubenville officials provide update on water outages

Jefferson County, OH — "This is, for me, a major emergency. I want the citizens of the city to know that the water department is working around the clock to get this resolved. We're not only having issues with water breaks, but also issues with water coming up from the river to the treatment plant to get it recycled and out there," Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels

During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy