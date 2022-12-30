Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) tops Hackensack to stay unbeaten - Paterson showcase
Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 17 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) stayed undefeated through seven games after a 52-39 win over Hackensack at a showcase game in Paterson. Damir Stone had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals while Julien Leveille had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary (7-0). Victor Torres grabbed seven rebounds and L.J. Falconi had eight.
247Sports
Four-star guard Tahaad Pettiford talks injury recovery, updates recruitment
Tahaad Pettiford, the No.26 overall prospect in the class of 2024 is recovering from a torn meniscus. The 5-foot-11, playmaking point guard from Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic is eyeing a return to the court towards the end of his junior season. “I’m feeling a lot better since my surgery,”...
Tigers open new year with disappointing loss at Tulane
NEW ORLEANS – Kendric Davis scored a season high 31 points, combining with DeAndre Williams to score 50 but it was not enough. Memphis dropping a 96-89 decision to Tulane in American Athletic Conference play from New Orleans. Memphis led the game with seven minutes on the clock, but allowing 59 second-half points was too much […]
tonyspicks.com
Memphis Tigers vs Tulane Green Wave 1/1/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The Memphis Tigers will go against the Tulane Green Wave in NCAAB action in Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, LA, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are currently on a three-game winning run and are playing well right now. They will strive to maintain the trend by defeating the Green Wave, which would be their fourth straight victory and 10th triumph in their previous 11 contests.
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
Man killed in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have one man detained.
Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say
Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
Woman injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Jersey City
A woman was in critical condition after apparently getting caught in the crossfire of two people engaged in a shootout on New Year’s Day in Jersey City, police said in radio transmissions. The victim was shot in the throat and was headed into surgery Sunday evening, according to the...
Pair charged with stealing $60K worth of Nike shoes from train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are behind bars after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in Nike shoes from boxcars. On Jan. 2, officers responded to a boxcar burglary at Hernando Road and Effie Road. According to an affidavit, officers received a call from a concerned citizen who...
One dead after crashing into tree in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unknown driver is dead after crashing into a tree on Sunday morning. MPD says officers responded to a one-car crash at South Parkway East and Worthington at 4:18 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Memphis rapper, signed by Gucci Mane, among three men charged with murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with murder for gunning down an innocent man was arrested again after accidentally being released from jail without bond. According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Gary Taylor, also known as “Lil Gary” was one of four men involved in the shooting. The...
actionnews5.com
Car crash on Poplar leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left a man dead. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Ave near Belleair Drive at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man was pronounced dead on the scene, says police. This is an ongoing...
Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
Memphis mom speaks after daughter dies from sickle cell disease days before Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is speaking out about the disease that killed her daughter just days before Christmas. Fredricka Lewis was diagnosed with Hemoglobin SS, the most severe form of sickle cell disease, at 3 years old. She died just 10 days before her 30th birthday on...
Man, 43, arrested for fatal Christmas shooting in Jersey City
A 43-year-old man was arrested on Friday for fatally shooting a 46-year-old man on Christmas Day in Jersey City, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man shot and killed, one detained, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport area late Monday night. Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting at 9:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man has been detained, MPD said.
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Christmas Day
Eddie Webb, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, in connection with the fatal shooting of Khalid Lockett on Christmas Day, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Webb was arrested on Friday, Dec. 30, at...
Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
