The Memphis Tigers will go against the Tulane Green Wave in NCAAB action in Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, LA, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are currently on a three-game winning run and are playing well right now. They will strive to maintain the trend by defeating the Green Wave, which would be their fourth straight victory and 10th triumph in their previous 11 contests.

