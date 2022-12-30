Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
A glimpse of the hazardous winter conditions in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accumulating snowfall and high winds have created dangerous traveling conditions and low visibility in the area. Here’s a glimpse of the hazardous wintery conditions that closed local schools, businesses, and parts of I-90 and I-29. If you have any photos or...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former correction officer files federal lawsuit against South Dakota DOC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A formal South Dakota corrections officer is filing a federal lawsuit against the state’s Department of Corrections. The lawsuit cites multiple situations where the former CO, Dallas Tronvold, was called a racial slur. Tronvold says he followed the chain of command with his concerns, filing a complaint with the local sheriff, DOC, and the Governor, and never heard back.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota plow drivers rescue 50 people in mid-December snowstorm
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Dakota News Now Morning News - VOD - clipped version. Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for...
dakotanewsnow.com
New year brings severe winter storm to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. Snow and ice are expected to enter the area and grow more intense throughout the night, with 8 to 12+” of snow very likely expected in southeastern South Dakota. There will be pockets west of Sioux Falls that easily see over a foot. The bulk of the moisture will occur overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hazardous road conditions develop in parts of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Increasing winds and snow and ice accumulation are expected to bring slick roads with low visibility Monday and Tuesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. SDDOT urges travelers to be aware of dangerous road conditions during the evening and overnight hours...
dakotanewsnow.com
Area braces for snow, freezing rain and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of central and northeastern South Dakota. An Ice Storm Warning for parts of northwestern Iowa. These alerts begin Monday and will last through the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Crews preparing for potential power outages due to snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest round of winter weather has the potential to cause problems for regional electrical providers. MidAmerican Energy serves customers in northwestern Iowa as well as communities in southeastern South Dakota. Spokesperson Geoff Greenwood says MidAmerican’s crews are ready for any outages.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Major winter storm brings snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our major winter storm continues across the region with the highest impacts in our eastern and southeastern counties. A Winter Storm Warning continues for a good portion of the region and has been extended into Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Hand, Spink, Roberts, and Day counties. An Ice Storm Warning continues for northwest Iowa, southern Minnesota, and Union county through midday, then those counties will then be placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.
Comments / 0