NPR
Brazil plans 'Lulapalooza' as Luis Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president
We turn now to Brazil, where New Year's Day is also inauguration day. This afternoon, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes the presidential oath of office. It will be the third nonconsecutive term for the 77-year-old leftist who narrowly beat the far-right incumbent in October. Hundreds of thousands of people are gathering in the capital, Brasilia, and security is tight. We're joined now by NPR South American correspondent Carrie Kahn. Good morning, Carrie.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
A new year, but no new Trump — and there won’t be one, either
The idea that Trump will stop raging at his enemies, real and perceived, is ludicrous. He can’t even take off for Christmas.
NPR
Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday in the capital of Brasilia to assume office for the third time. The leftist narrowly beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an October runoff election, marking a stunning political comeback — just three years after da Silva was released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
NPR
Sunday Puzzle: Who Was Who in 2022?
And what better way to ring in the new year than with a new Puzzle?. FENG: Joining us today is puzzle editor of The New York Times and WEEKEND EDITION'S puzzlemaster, Will Shortz. Happy New Year, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Emily. Happy New Year. FENG: Thank you. Will,...
NPR
Unpacking the Biden administration's approach to China
NPR's Emily Feng speaks with Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of government at Cornell University, and Nadia Schadlow, senior fellow at Hudson Institute, about the Biden administration's China policy. EMILY FENG, HOST:. I normally cover China for NPR, and I wanted to just start the new year with a conversation about...
NPR
Encore: Do China's COVID vaccines do the job?
As COVID spreads rapidly through China, rumors circulate about the effectiveness and safety of the Chinese-manufactured vaccines. But what does the scientific data actually say about these shots?. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. China is in the midst of a huge COVID surge. The country rolled back COVID restrictions last month....
An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile,...
NPR
In Taiwan, an activist's release from prison has sparked debate on how to deter China
For decades, Taiwan residents have accepted Washington's deliberately ambiguous stance towards the island. But Chinese aggression is causing people there to demand stronger security commitments. EMILY FENG, HOST:. I recently made a reporting trip to Taiwan, where I was struck by how attitudes there are hardening towards the island's much...
Bills share update on Hamlin's scary collapse, Idaho suspect's lawyer drops bombshell and more top headlines
NPR
Politics chat: President Biden begins 2023 with a politically divided Congress
A divided Congress presents fresh complications for President Biden's agenda. House Republicans meanwhile will likely turn their attention towards investigating the president's son Hunter. EMILY FENG, HOST:. Let's start with politics. President Biden returns to Washington tomorrow, and Congress will be back on Tuesday for what could be a year...
Sesame becomes 9th major food allergen in US
On Jan. 1, sesame became the ninth food to be added to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's list of major food allergen
NPR
States are kicking off new legislative sessions. These are the top issues
Many state legislatures will meet in the new year. And they will have the power to address some polarizing issues. The most polarizing may be abortion, which the Supreme Court threw to the states when it overturn Roe v. Wade. But they may try to pass new laws. The new Congress is divided between the parties. But many state legislatures are not, which gives them more power to act.
DC mayor urges Biden to end telework policies for federal workers
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called for the Biden administration to end work-from-home policies for federal government employees Monday, highlighting office buildings left empty by the remote work policies as opportunities for affordable housing. Washington D.C., like many other major U.S. cities, has seen a rise in vacant office buildings as work-from-home protocols remain in place…
Americans see economic pain, higher taxes, political unrest in 2023: poll
Americans are in a gloomy mood as the country enters the new year. Asked last month what they foresee in 2023, most predicted economic trouble, higher taxes, political conflict and ongoing instability overseas, according to a Gallup Poll released on Tuesday. The largest majority — 90% — say they believe this year will be marred by political strife, while 81% expect a hike in their tax bills and 79% believe economic hardships will continue. Coming off years of severe restrictions because of COVID-19 and faced with inflation rates at 40-year highs, Americans don’t see 2023 easing their burdens. Nearly eight in 10 — 78% — predict...
NPR
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022
From NPR's Books We Love, we hear staff recommendations for memoirs: "The World's Worst Assistant," "Scenes From My Life," "Solito," and "The Man Who Could Move Clouds." A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.
NPR
President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority
The Senate confirmed 97 federal judges during President Biden's first two years in office, setting records for the sheer numbers of jurists and their diversity. In the end, federal courts may be one of Biden's deepest legacies, since judges often get the last word on what the law means and how it plays out in people's lives.
NPR
How Trump appointees have helped transform the Fifth Circuit
NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with senior correspondent at Vox, Ian Millhiser, who argues that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is a hotbed of litigation that challenges President Biden's policies. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. 2022 was a big year for federal courts, and not just the Supreme Court. The 5th Circuit...
NPR
A U.N. official met with a Taliban leader over a ban on women working for NGOs
KABUL, Afghanistan — A senior U.N. official in Afghanistan met on Sunday the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss a ban on women working for nongovernmental groups that Afghan authorities have announced in a series of measures rolling back women's rights. The decision by the Taliban...
