An opportunity to purchase a pristine 1970 Datsun 240Z finished in Mexican Orange has come up, with the classic Japanese sports car to be auctioned off by Bonhams at the Scottsdale auction on January 27, 2023, without reserve. Chassis number HLS30-11377 is expected to fetch as much as $80,000, a fair deal more than its launch price of $3,500 just over five decades ago. Admittedly, we have seen Zs going for much more than this, so maybe it can be considered a pretty decent deal. And we can't help but feel now is the perfect time to buy a classic Z car.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO