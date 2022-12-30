Read full article on original website
BMW X7 Gets The Mansory Treatment With Widebody Kit And Massive Wheels
While the controversial tuning company says the future enhancements are for the recently launched LCI model (BMW speak for facelift), the firm has curiously rendered the design on the older model, which features single-piece headlights. Whatever the reason for this faux pas may be, it's clear to see Mansory plans to make a few changes to the full-size Bimmer.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
6 Best Special Edition Cars Of 2022
More often than not, a special or limited edition car is dreamt up in a marketing department to remind folks that a particular vehicle still exists. Just as a car starts to fade from public memory, it gets a new body kit, wheels, and possibly a model-specific exterior color and unique badges. An excellent high-end feature from a top-trim model might be included. Very often, these special editions are horrible.
Watch A BMW M8 And Alpina B8 Smash The Autobahn
In a YouTube video posted by AutoTopNL, we see the real-world performance capabilities of the BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe pitted against the brutal force of the mighty BMW M8 on the German Autobahn. The BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Is meant to fill the highly technological gap between the...
Japanese Students Will Build Their Own Toyota GR GT3 Concept
Earlier this year at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, Toyota revealed an extreme racing concept car called the GR GT3. The concept was later spotted with a Lexus badge, hinting that it could morph into a successor for the LFA or RC. Toyota hasn't announced anything official regarding a production version, but the students at the Nihon Automobile College (NATS) couldn't wait to see a working example.
Porsche Design Watches' History Dates Back To 1972
Porsche has been doing two things since 1972: making sports cars like the 911 and watches. Even long-time fans of the brand may have yet to learn about the latter endeavor. The tradition of a Porsche owner matching his watch to his paint-to-sample 911 goes back further than you may think.
Did Alfa Romeo Just Tease The 6C Supercar?
Alfa Romeo's plans have changed drastically in just a few short years. Product roadmaps from just a few years ago showed plans for sports cars like a GTV and 8C, but those projects have reportedly been scrapped to focus on electrification. 2023 is only a few days old but Alfa Romeo is already generating some hype in the new year. The Italian brand posted what could be an exciting teaser on its Instagram account, possibly teasing a new supercar.
Watch Nico Rosberg Whip His 2,000 Horsepower Rimac Nevera On Tiny Monaco Backroads
In case you weren't aware, Formula 1 world champ Nico Rosberg has a YouTube channel. It's pretty solid, consisting largely of Nico doing Nico (read: rich) people things like taking delivery of his Rimac Nevera EV hypercar or promoting his latest giveaway. Or chatting about his "monster antibodies." While that...
Driven: The 2023 Audi SQ8 Feels Like A Budget Bentley
It's difficult not to get excited about a car like the 2023 Audi SQ8. Audi's execution is pretty much flawless here, and there isn't a single area where the SQ8 feels lacking. In fact, the mid-level Q8 variant is so excellent it makes us question why some buyers feel the need to spend more than twice as much on a Bentley Bentayga or a Lamborghini Urus. Sure, both of those SUVs offer superior performance and more prestigious badges, but the gap is smaller than you might expect.
This Is Our Best Look Yet At The Electric BMW i5 Wagon
Right before the end of 2022, we got our first look at the upcoming BMW i5 Touring, the all-electric version of the brand's mid-size luxury station wagon. While these images confirmed the rumors of an electric BMW wagon, they only provided a single angle of the car sitting in the parking lot. Our spy photographers have once again captured the i5 Touring out testing, this time on the move and on a car carrier.
Here's Every Dodge Challenger And Charger Last Call Model Unveiled So Far
In the space of one week, Dodge went from ten years behind on new powertrain development to reinventing the muscle car for the modern age with an all-electric twist. Next year will be the final model year for the Challenger and Charger, at least with V8s under the hood. Like...
The VinFast VF 8 Is Cheaper To Lease Than A Tesla Model Y
VinFast has officially delivered cars in the United States, albeit only 999 of them, and now it's time to find customers by offering good deals. The company's first model in the US, the 2023 VinFast VF 8, now has a two-year lease special to attract first-time owners to the brand. VinFast has priced the base VF 8 City Edition Eco at $599 per month for 24 months.
Chevrolet Shares More Details And New Images Of Gorgeous FNR-XE Concept
General Motors has shared additional details about the striking FNR-XE concept, unveiled in November. According to SAIC-GM (a joint venture that allows for the manufacturing of GM vehicles in China), the "FNR" portion of the name stands for "Find New Roads," while the "X" and "E" represent the company's never-ending search for new ideas and the Ultium electric drivetrain, respectively.
Crazy Drag Racer With More Than 6,100 HP Reportedly Breaks Hub Dyno Record
Mike Moran is the proud owner of what is being claimed to be the most powerful car ever to hit a hub dyno. Dyno runs are a great way to determine how much power your vehicle is producing at the wheels. But, on the rare occasion that you're packing too much muscle for a regular dynamometer, one has to resort to a hub dyno.
Elon Musk Says FSD Hands-Free Tesla Driving Coming This Month
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for making major business and product decisions based on comments from his social media followers. But as we saw from the recent poll where his audience voted for him to step down as head of Twitter, he doesn't always follow through. In a tweet sent out on New Year's Eve, Musk responded to a Tesla fan account promising a hands-free update to Full Self-Driving (FSD).
Now's The Perfect Time To Buy An Original Datsun 240Z
An opportunity to purchase a pristine 1970 Datsun 240Z finished in Mexican Orange has come up, with the classic Japanese sports car to be auctioned off by Bonhams at the Scottsdale auction on January 27, 2023, without reserve. Chassis number HLS30-11377 is expected to fetch as much as $80,000, a fair deal more than its launch price of $3,500 just over five decades ago. Admittedly, we have seen Zs going for much more than this, so maybe it can be considered a pretty decent deal. And we can't help but feel now is the perfect time to buy a classic Z car.
Maserati MC20 Folgore Electric Supercar Will Feel As Good As The V6
Maserati CEO Davide Grasso has revealed to Autocar that he expects the electric version of the MC20 supercar to maintain the character and sense of engagement offered by the existing combustion-powered supercar. The executive is still keeping his cards close to his chest, noting, "the program is still going full...
Toyota Bringing 3 "Cool" RAV4s To Tokyo Auto Salon
The Tokyo Auto Salon is coming up, and all of the Japanese brands are gearing up for it. We've already been teased with a Mugen SUV from Honda, a customized Fairlady Z from Nissan, and a Levorg STI from Subaru, and now it's Toyota's turn to preview its show stand. Though it's a slightly less exciting display than some of its rivals, Toyota's booth will feature three unique concepts based on the RAV4.
Carlex Creates A Mouthwash-Colored Mercedes-AMG G 63
Carlex Design has revealed its take on the Mercedes-AMG G 63, dubbing the resultant creation the Gold & Mint Edition. The opulent SUV features no performance upgrades, but that's okay because the G 63's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Modified G-Wagens are usually focused on style anyway, and this example is sure to grab attention wherever it goes, thanks to a color scheme that is just as wacky on the inside as it is outside.
Camouflaged Volkswagen ID.7 Debuts As Cutting Edge Electric Sedan
After a six-year absence from the Consumer Electronics Show, Volkswagen has made a triumphant return and has debuted the all-new ID.7, the marque's first-ever electric sedan. While the show vehicle wears smart camouflage - a digital disguise that uses multi-layered paintwork to create light effects on the bodywork - it's clear that the ID.7 draws plenty of inspiration from the ID.Aero concept first seen last year in China.
