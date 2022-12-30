Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity.

According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks.

“We have no choice but to close intake for dogs until kennel space becomes available. We work very hard to never have to close intake but unfortunately without an open kennel to place an incoming dog we have no choice,” the post stated.

The shelter advised anyone with an emergency situation to contact animal control.

