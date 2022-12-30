ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say east Tulsa dispensary robbed at gunpoint

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint Monday night. The armed robbery occurred at Pura Cannabis Collective near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa just before 11 p.m., according to police. The person who called 911 said...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma firefighters and police compete in annual Smoke & Guns MMA event

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma firefighters and police are competing for charity this April at the 8th annual Smoke & Guns MMA event hosted at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. On Saturday, April 22, Oklahoma’s finest and bravest will go head-to-head In this one-night only event. They will go toe-to-toe in the ring to benefit the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Oklahoma Special Olympics. In the previous year, more than $50,000 was donated to the two organizations.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

2022 for Tulsa was warmer and drier than average

TULSA, Okla. — Last year brought a full range of weather to the Tulsa area and Oklahoma as a whole. Our temperatures ranged from 108 degrees on July 19 to 0 degrees on Dec. 22. Averaged altogether, 2022 was warmer than average by 0.7 degrees. The 27 days at or above the century mark this summer certainly contributed to that trend.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OBN seeing new variants of fentanyl with increased resistance to Narcan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested Joey Dashner suspected of trafficking fentanyl. The last drug, narcotic agents like Mark Woodward with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), want to see right now. “There are variations of fentanyl … that are now being cut with new types of drugs that are...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Suspect dies after pursuit, armed confrontation with Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. — A pursuit suspect died Saturday morning during a confrontation with the Tulsa Police Department. Around 3:29 a.m., Tulsa Police Dispatch received a call for assistance from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department, according to a new release from Tulsa police. A Lighthorse officer initiated a traffic stop when the suspect led the officer on a pursuit.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Catoosa Public Schools says it received school threat over holiday break

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Public Schools said parents may see enhanced security when students return to school on Tuesday after a threat was made against the district. The school district said on social media that it received word of a school threat from the Catoosa Police Department over the holiday break.
CATOOSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say man shot, killed another man in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 Tuesday morning. Police said just after midnight, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of a house near West 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard in north Tulsa. Medics began rendering aid, but...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

The ahha closure aftermath, the impact on local artists and the Tulsa community

TULSA, Okla. — “All I can say is that I had no idea. I really had no idea, as a full-time employee of ahha, when we were told that, we would be closing tomorrow. Whatever happened, I am not privy to. It would be nice to know. I mean, for future endeavors it would be nice to know what went wrong,” said Mery McNett, former manager of public programs for Ahha. “It is a situation that honestly just didn’t need to happen the way it did. And hopefully, we can learn from that so it won’t happen like that again or happen at all.”
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Firefighters battle north Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters are at a house fire in north Tulsa near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. A FOX23 photographer on the scene saw one woman being loaded into an ambulance. This is the second house fire Tulsa firefighters have been to Monday morning. Firefighters also...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Nowata police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

NOWATA, Okla. — A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Monday. The Nowata Police Department (NPD) said the officer was directing traffic for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office after a pickup truck pulling a trailer went off U.S. Highway 169 into a ditch. Northbound lanes of the highway were then blocked.
NOWATA, OK

