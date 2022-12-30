Read full article on original website
Police: Oklahoma man facing arrest for shooting, killing brother
Authorities say an Oklahoma man has been taken into custody for the shooting death of his brother.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
Police: Man shoots, kills brother in first Tulsa homicide of 2023
Police found a man shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The suspect is in custody.
KOKI FOX 23
Police say east Tulsa dispensary robbed at gunpoint
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint Monday night. The armed robbery occurred at Pura Cannabis Collective near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa just before 11 p.m., according to police. The person who called 911 said...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma firefighters and police compete in annual Smoke & Guns MMA event
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma firefighters and police are competing for charity this April at the 8th annual Smoke & Guns MMA event hosted at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. On Saturday, April 22, Oklahoma’s finest and bravest will go head-to-head In this one-night only event. They will go toe-to-toe in the ring to benefit the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Oklahoma Special Olympics. In the previous year, more than $50,000 was donated to the two organizations.
Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery
Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning. Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.
KTUL
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
Police Investigate Overnight Robbery At Tulsa Medical Marijuana Dispensary
An investigation is underway after an overnight robbery at a Tulsa medical marijuana dispensary near 46th and Memorial. Police say three armed men wearing masks went into the Pura Cannabis store around 11 p.m. Monday night, pointed a gun at the clerk, then took items from the store before leaving in a white pickup.
KOKI FOX 23
2022 for Tulsa was warmer and drier than average
TULSA, Okla. — Last year brought a full range of weather to the Tulsa area and Oklahoma as a whole. Our temperatures ranged from 108 degrees on July 19 to 0 degrees on Dec. 22. Averaged altogether, 2022 was warmer than average by 0.7 degrees. The 27 days at or above the century mark this summer certainly contributed to that trend.
1 Dead, 1 In Custody As Police Investigate Tulsa's 1st Homicide Of 2023
Tulsa Police have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say 40-year-old Byron Speed died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following an argument with his brother. According to police, investigators determined that there was a family argument at a home before 39-year-old Clifton Speed, shot...
KOKI FOX 23
OBN seeing new variants of fentanyl with increased resistance to Narcan
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested Joey Dashner suspected of trafficking fentanyl. The last drug, narcotic agents like Mark Woodward with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), want to see right now. “There are variations of fentanyl … that are now being cut with new types of drugs that are...
KOCO
Suspect dies after pursuit, armed confrontation with Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. — A pursuit suspect died Saturday morning during a confrontation with the Tulsa Police Department. Around 3:29 a.m., Tulsa Police Dispatch received a call for assistance from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department, according to a new release from Tulsa police. A Lighthorse officer initiated a traffic stop when the suspect led the officer on a pursuit.
KOKI FOX 23
Catoosa Public Schools says it received school threat over holiday break
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Public Schools said parents may see enhanced security when students return to school on Tuesday after a threat was made against the district. The school district said on social media that it received word of a school threat from the Catoosa Police Department over the holiday break.
KOKI FOX 23
Police say man shot, killed another man in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 Tuesday morning. Police said just after midnight, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of a house near West 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard in north Tulsa. Medics began rendering aid, but...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
KOKI FOX 23
The ahha closure aftermath, the impact on local artists and the Tulsa community
TULSA, Okla. — “All I can say is that I had no idea. I really had no idea, as a full-time employee of ahha, when we were told that, we would be closing tomorrow. Whatever happened, I am not privy to. It would be nice to know. I mean, for future endeavors it would be nice to know what went wrong,” said Mery McNett, former manager of public programs for Ahha. “It is a situation that honestly just didn’t need to happen the way it did. And hopefully, we can learn from that so it won’t happen like that again or happen at all.”
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man for allegedly possessing fentanyl. On Dec. 30 around 10 p.m., deputies said they made an interaction with Bryant Allen James at a business. During the contact, James told deputies he had drugs hidden in his...
okcfox.com
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters battle north Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters are at a house fire in north Tulsa near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. A FOX23 photographer on the scene saw one woman being loaded into an ambulance. This is the second house fire Tulsa firefighters have been to Monday morning. Firefighters also...
KOKI FOX 23
Nowata police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic
NOWATA, Okla. — A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Monday. The Nowata Police Department (NPD) said the officer was directing traffic for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office after a pickup truck pulling a trailer went off U.S. Highway 169 into a ditch. Northbound lanes of the highway were then blocked.
