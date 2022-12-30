ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jonathan Mingo, star Ole Miss WR, makes decision on future football plans

Jonathan Mingo announced Tuesday morning that he would be forgoing his final year of eligibility at Ole Miss and entering the 2023 NFL Draft. This is not too shocking of a development. Mingo was Ole Miss’ 2nd leading receiver this season behind Malik Heath, hauling in 861 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. He has spent 4 years in Oxford and had 1 season of remaining eligibility via the Covid-19 waiver rule.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kison Shepard, OT out of Tennessee, includes 3 SEC programs in top 5 list

Kison Shepard announced his top 5 list Tuesday afternoon, including 3 (technically 4) SEC programs . Shepard, a 3-star offensive tackle out of Somerville, Tennessee, included Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas and Nebraska. Of course, Texas is slated to soon join the SEC alongside Oklahoma in 2025. He posted...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

What’s open, closed on Monday

State and local government offices are closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday. That includes the DeSoto County Administration Building, Animal Shelter and county courts. The Monday closure is due to New Year’s Day having fallen on Sunday. In Southaven, city offices and other non-emergency public facilities are...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy