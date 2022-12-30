Jonathan Mingo announced Tuesday morning that he would be forgoing his final year of eligibility at Ole Miss and entering the 2023 NFL Draft. This is not too shocking of a development. Mingo was Ole Miss’ 2nd leading receiver this season behind Malik Heath, hauling in 861 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. He has spent 4 years in Oxford and had 1 season of remaining eligibility via the Covid-19 waiver rule.

