Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jonathan Mingo, star Ole Miss WR, makes decision on future football plans
Jonathan Mingo announced Tuesday morning that he would be forgoing his final year of eligibility at Ole Miss and entering the 2023 NFL Draft. This is not too shocking of a development. Mingo was Ole Miss’ 2nd leading receiver this season behind Malik Heath, hauling in 861 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. He has spent 4 years in Oxford and had 1 season of remaining eligibility via the Covid-19 waiver rule.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kison Shepard, OT out of Tennessee, includes 3 SEC programs in top 5 list
Kison Shepard announced his top 5 list Tuesday afternoon, including 3 (technically 4) SEC programs . Shepard, a 3-star offensive tackle out of Somerville, Tennessee, included Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas and Nebraska. Of course, Texas is slated to soon join the SEC alongside Oklahoma in 2025. He posted...
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
How to Watch: No. 8 Alabama Basketball Home SEC Opener Against Ole Miss
The Crimson Tide will aim to remain undefeated at Coleman Coliseum this season against the Rebels.
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
Tornado confirmed in North Mississippi as severe weather sweeps the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good Tuesday Morning!. A tornado was confirmed near Olive Branch, Miss., early Tuesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 9 AM. TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11 AM. Grab the umbrella and take it slow on the roadways. It’s a wet start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon...
North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens following challenges
HERNANDO, Miss. — It was a historic day for North Mississippi. Dozens of people gathered for a ribbon cutting at Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando on Thursday afternoon. It’s the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in this part of the state. The owners said the idea for...
Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
desotocountynews.com
What’s open, closed on Monday
State and local government offices are closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday. That includes the DeSoto County Administration Building, Animal Shelter and county courts. The Monday closure is due to New Year’s Day having fallen on Sunday. In Southaven, city offices and other non-emergency public facilities are...
Comments / 0