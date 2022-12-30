Legislator Carrié Solages Invites Residents to Attend Free, Virtual Community Assessment Grievance Workshops

Read full article on original website
Governor Hochul Announces $910,000 Awarded to Town of Brookhaven for Flood Mitigation Project
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the State Department of Environmental Conservation's Climate Smart Communities Grant program is awarding more than $11.6 million to 25 municipalities across the state. Funding helps municipalities afford projects that will often save taxpayer dollars over the long term while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping communities adapt to the ongoing impacts of climate change, including reducing flood risk, relocating or retrofitting critical infrastructure, and increasing community resilience to extreme weather.
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Internship Graduation to be Held Wednesday, Jan. 4
On Wednesday, January 4 at 11:00 AM Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. will be honoring the Sheriff’s Office interns at a graduation ceremony at the Yaphank Correctional Facility. This fall, 7 interns participated in the coveted 13-week program, designed to give college-aged students hands-on experience of the...
Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D - Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a focal...
Owners of McQuade’s Grill in Lynbrook Close Restaurant, Sell to New Owners
The owners of McQuade’s Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook announced on Monday that they sold their restaurant. Operations will be picked up by James Laurelli of Ugly Phil's Brewing company, according to an online post by former owner Jim McQuade. “After great consideration, we made the decision to sell our...
Riverhead Police Arrest Three for Selling Tobacco and Vape Products to Underage Kids
On Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, the Riverhead Town Police Department, Community Oriented Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division in cooperation with the Suffolk County Health Department and Riverhead CAP conducted a tobacco/vape compliance check at retail vendors throughout Riverhead Town, resulting in three arrests. The compliance check targeted the sale tobacco and...
Nassau County Man Sues Hershey Over Harmful "Heavy Metals" Contained in Chocolate
A Nassau County man is suing Hershey Co. over allegations that their dark chocolate contains harmful levels of heavy metals. Christopher Lazazzaro filed a class action lawsuit in the federal court in Central Islip, New York last Wednesday after Consumer Reports revealed that all 28 dark chocolate bars they had scientifically tested contained varying levels of lead and cadmium.
Tony's Tacos Opens Third Location in Franklin Square
The Square has a new taco joint. Tony’s Tacos moved in this fall bringing their extensive taco menu with them. This taco menu is loaded. Try the Chicken Mango Jalapeno with shredded chicken breast, mango, jalapeño, sour cream, and Tony's mild green sauce ($5.50), the Shrimp Club Taco with fried shrimp, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, spicy mayo, and shredded cheese ($5.99), Chorizo & Peppers Taco with grilled chorizo, neapolitan style red peppers, and melted cheese ($5.50), or their Smoked Salmon with marinated sushi grade salmon, arugula, mayo, and red onion marmalade ($6.30) for just a few of their more delicious combinations. The list goes on.
Queens Man in Custody After Intentionally Striking NCPD Officer with Vehicle, Officials Say
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for an Assault that occurred in Garden City Park. According to Detectives, Officers responded to Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arrival Officers located the subject, Aasif Rasul, 22, of 9002 214th Street, who was sitting in a 2007 Jeep Liberty. Officers approached the vehicle on foot and the subject accelerated striking one of the officers and then fled the scene in his vehicle.
Police Arrest Three During Island Park Traffic Stop for Possession of Illegal Firearms
The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of three South Carolina men for the Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1:05 AM in Island Park. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers on routine patrol did observe a 2022 black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that failed to maintain its lane properly.
Crumbl Cookies Franchise to Open New Location in Smithtown
Crumbl Cookies, a franchise chain of bakeries that specializes in making large cookies and ice cream, will be opening a new location in Smithtown. The bakery’s website indicates that the new location will be at 47 Route 111, although an exact date for the establishment’s grand opening has not yet been revealed.
Suffolk Police Investigating Man Shot To Death in Wyandanch Home
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred in a Wyandanch home early on the morning of Monday, January 2, 2023. First Precinct officers responded to 89 South 29th St. at approximately 12:10 a.m. after a 911 caller reported someone had been...
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party Lights Up Nassau Coliseum
The trucks are loud. Large. And now, they light up, too. The all-new Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Nassau Coliseum for the first time ever on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22. Fans of all ages can experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks glow in the dark.
Brooklyn Man Busted with Illegal Firearm During New Cassel Traffic Stop
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man in New Cassel. According to Detectives, Officers observed a 2019 gray colored Dodge Charger with a suspended registration at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. The Officers conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop and initiated an investigation.
