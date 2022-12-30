Legislator Carrié Solages Invites Residents to Attend Free, Virtual Community Assessment Grievance Workshops

The Square has a new taco joint. Tony’s Tacos moved in this fall bringing their extensive taco menu with them. This taco menu is loaded. Try the Chicken Mango Jalapeno with shredded chicken breast, mango, jalapeño, sour cream, and Tony's mild green sauce ($5.50), the Shrimp Club Taco with fried shrimp, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, spicy mayo, and shredded cheese ($5.99), Chorizo & Peppers Taco with grilled chorizo, neapolitan style red peppers, and melted cheese ($5.50), or their Smoked Salmon with marinated sushi grade salmon, arugula, mayo, and red onion marmalade ($6.30) for just a few of their more delicious combinations. The list goes on.

FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO