FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Shootout After Hit-and-Run Outside Fort Worth Shopping Center
One person is dead after a reported hit-and-run ended in a deadly shootout outside a North Fort Worth shopping center Tuesday afternoon. According to Fort Worth Police, officers were sent to a reported shooting at Alliance Town Center on the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail at about 12:30 p.m.
Man gunned down in Fort Worth, killer is still on the run
A man is dead in Fort Worth and the gunman who killed him is still on the run. On New Year’s morning, the victim was shot at an address on Barclay Avenue near Belknap and Sylvania.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Truck Crashes Into Fort Worth Home, Suspects Leave Scene
A loud noise woke up Michael Garcia and his girlfriend Savannah Boggs early Sunday. However, it was not due to New Year's Eve celebrations. "Roughly between 2:30 and 3 o'clock, my girlfriend and I had just gotten home from a party," Garcia said. "We had just fallen asleep. The next thing I know is I hear crashing noises."
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police investigating deadly road rage shootout
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Alliance Town Center. Police say the incident started as a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon. The car that was hit began to follow the other car. Both stopped in front of the Dicks Sporting Goods on...
2 men arrested for theft of baby Jesus from Sundance Square manger scene
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men have been arrested for the theft of baby Jesus from the Sundance Square manger scene, Fort Worth said Thursday night.Juan Meave, 39, and Martin Worden, 33, were both charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.Sundance Square officials had asked for the public's help in finding who stole the figure after security camera video showed a man taking it on Dec. 17.Just a few days later, Sundance Square officials called a news conference to say Baby Jesus had been returned.There was no word on a motive for the theft.Sundance Square officials said they were working on a statement.
Victim in Fort Worth struck by bullet fired during NYE celebrations
One person is recovering after being struck by a falling bullet in Fort Worth on New Years Eve. Just a few minutes past midnight, the victim was hit by a round that fell out of the sky on Bright Street
Dallas couple wrongfully arrested on murder charge spent Christmas in jail
“I'm thinking somebody's trying to break in,” she said. “I woke up my husband.”. But it was not a burglar. It was the police. They had warrants for her and her husband’s arrest. “They had rifles pointed at me,” she said. The warrants accused Esparza, 33,...
Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
'You can't put words to it,' says great-grandmother of boy found stabbed to death
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 62-year-old man is being held on a capital murder charge in the Tarrant County jail, accused of stabbing his 8-year-old grandson to death on New Year's Day. Philip Hughes was arraigned Monday morning and given a $2 million bond. According to Richland Hills PD, Hughes' grandson, Brenym McDonald, was found dead inside his home on Sunday around 7:50 a.m. Police say his grandfather stabbed him. "It was a tragedy," said Linda Hubbard, the little boy's great-grandmother. She said Brenym and his parents had been living at Hughes' house on Labadie Drive. Hubbard and a few other relatives...
fox4news.com
3 arrested in connection to Kennedale car wash shooting that killed 1, injured juvenile
KENNEDALE, Texas - The Kennedale Police Department announced three arrests have been made in a shooting at a car wash that killed 18-year-old Hayden Scarlato and injured a juvenile in October 2022. Nicolas Luebano was arrested in Ellis County on Nov. 9, 2022 for capital murder and aggravated assault with...
iheart.com
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
fox4news.com
Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station
DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
Bond set at $2M for Richland Hills man accused of stabbing his grandson to death
Bond has been set for Phillip Hughes, the Richland Hills man accused of stabbing his own grandson to death on New Year’s Day. Hughes was arrested Sunday but did not make a court appearance until Monday
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – Orlando Garcia-Clemente
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 2003 homicide of 25-year-old Orlando Garcia-Clemente. Mr. Garcia-Clemente was found dead in a wooded vacant lot at 5231 W. Ledbetter Drive on April 28, 2003. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Detective Jose Ortiz-Vives by email at jose.ortizvives@dallaspolice.gov...
Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime After Racial Slurs Spray-Painted on Homes and Vehicles
Plano police are investigating a string of vandalism as a possible hate crime.Photo byAndrea FerrarioonUnsplash. The Plano Police Department is investigating a potential hate crime after racial slurs were sprayed onto multiple homes and vehicles in a neighborhood. NBC 5 reports resident, Stephanie Cruz discovered the graffiti when she woke up on Thursday morning and found that a shed in the alley behind her home had been broken into and that tools and spray paint was missing.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Maria’s Mexican Kitchen in Fort Worth
It’s been a while since we headed to Cowtown, so we were surprised when we saw that Hofffbrau’s Steakhouse near the Fort Worth Zoo and Colonial Country Club was no longer in business. Sadly, it closed in 2020, and in May 2021, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen opened in its place. This spot is owned by chef Felipe Armenta, who has been plating some of the best dishes in Fort Worth since he opened The Tavern in 2011, followed by Press Café, Cork & Pig Tavern and Pacific Table (to name just a few).
12-year-old boy injured in early morning New Year's Day shooting, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A 12-year-old boy was injured after being struck by a bullet while watching fireworks to ring the New Year, the Arlington Police Department (APD) announced Tuesday. APD says officers were called to the 200 block of Robert Circle around 12:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
fox4news.com
2 dead in Dallas murder-suicide, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life late Saturday night. It happened near Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road in far east Dallas. Detectives believe 36-year-old Martha Sanchez-Lopez and 27-year-old Felipe Gonzalez-Espino got into an argument at a home. During the...
Police: 12-year-old hit by celebratory gunfire in Arlington
Arlington police announced Sunday that a 12 year old, hit by celebratory gunfire on New Years Eve, should make a complete recovery. Officers said they were called out to a home in the 200 block of Roberts Circle
