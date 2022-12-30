ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Goodyear to close for New Year's, MLK Day&nbsp;

Goodyear Independent
The city of Goodyear will have altered services and hours of operation in observance of the new year.

Goodyear city employees are guaranteed 12 holidays off, including New Year’s Day. Since the holiday falls on a weekend, the holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2.

City buildings will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The city will close again later in the month in observance of Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. Day, which always falls on the third Monday in January. This year MLK Day falls on Jan. 16.

Upcoming holiday closures:

Monday, January 2: CLOSED

Monday, January 16: CLOSED

The city of Goodyear also observes President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth Day,  Independence Day, Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Friday after Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, as well as one ‘floating holiday.’

A local news source focusing on Goodyear, Arizona, as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and a hub for activity in the Southwest Valley.

