A woman died from blunt force injuries after she was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking down a York County road last week, the coroner’s office confirmed. 37-year-old Kristi Why, who had no fixed address, was walking with a friend on Arsenal Road at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township on Dec. 28, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO