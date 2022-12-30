Read full article on original website
WGAL
Lancaster County house fire fatal, coroner says
West Lampeter Township, PA — A house fire that happened Tuesday morning was fatal, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. The fire started around 8:40 a.m. at a home at Millwood Road and Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township. The coroner's office has identified the victim as 80-year-old...
Coroner confirms Pa. woman killed by impact when hit by a tractor-trailer
A woman died from blunt force injuries after she was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking down a York County road last week, the coroner’s office confirmed. 37-year-old Kristi Why, who had no fixed address, was walking with a friend on Arsenal Road at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township on Dec. 28, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
UPDATE Woman Dies In Lancaster County House Fire: Coroner
A woman has died following a house fire in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities say. Anna Mason, 80, was found dead in the home at Millwood Road near Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township after the fire began around 8:40 a.m., according to the county coroner's office. An aut…
Woman dies in blaze, the 3rd fire fatality in central Pa. in a week
An elderly woman died Tuesday morning after she was pulled from a Lancaster County house fire, authorities said. West Lampeter Township police said the 80-year-old woman, whose name was not immediately available, was found around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in a home that caught fire on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue.
18-year-old driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
Authorities say 18-year-old Elijah Soler was driving a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer in Allentown.
abc27.com
One person arrested after Dauphin County standoff
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a standoff in Dauphin County on Tuesday. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Jan. 3 around 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Kensington Way after a resident called 911 due to an online threat.
Vehicle Explosion In Chester County Hospitalizes 1: Report
A recreational vehicle exploded in Chester County early on Tuesday, Jan. 3, sending at least one person to the hospital, CBS News reports. The explosion occurred on Street Road in Cochranville, Londonderry Township, just before 8 a.m., the outlet writes. The condition of the victim was not clear. Cochranville fire...
Death investigation underway in Delco after 2 bodies found in home: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say two people were fond dead inside a Chester Heights, Delaware County home.
local21news.com
Police pursuit, crash closes part of I-81 NB in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police say part of I-81 Northbound in Cumberland County is closed following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Authorities say Pennsylvania State Police-Chambersburg was notified of a vehicle that had been involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg around 6:00 PM.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
Lehigh Valley Man, 18, Killed In Allentown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
An 18-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in an Allentown crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities confirmed.Elijah A. Soler, of Hanover Township, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the American Parkway Bridge just after 7:35 p.m., th…
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
abc27.com
Lancaster County residents charged for grocery store burglary
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a burglary that took place at Ebenezer Groceries in Ephrata Borough. According to Ephrata Borough Police, Colby Q. Mummaw and Kayla M. Singley, both from Ephrata, were charged after Mummaw allegedly broke into the business after Singley allegedly provided him information.
local21news.com
Report of online threat leads to barricaded person inside Dauphin County home, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County say a 911 call for a report of an online threat led to a large police presence in Lower Paxton Township for several hours on Tuesday morning. Police say officers were called to the 2400 block of Kensington Way around...
abc27.com
Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County
CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning....
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for man found dead at Motel 6 in Shartlesville
SHARTLESVILLE, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rudolph Nathan Brown, 59, was found dead at a Motel 6 in Shartlesville, according to the coroner's office. Brown's last known address was Bronx, New York. The coroner's office did not...
local21news.com
Two teenagers dead after New Year's Eve house fire
LANCASTER, Pa — A New Year’s Eve fire at a home in Lancaster City has left two sisters dead. Eighteen-year-old Anna Leavitt and her thirteen-year-old sister Ariana Leavitt both lost their lives due to injuries sustained the the third alarm fire at 427 West Lemon Street. A memorial...
wkok.com
State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody
LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
WBAL Radio
Woman dies from crash in Cecil County after fleeing traffic stop
Maryland State Police said a 26-year-old woman from New Jersey was killed in a crash in Cecil County while she tried to flee from a state trooper on Saturday. Officials said a trooper tried to pull the woman's car over on I-95 just after noon after multiple people reported her car driving erratically. The driver fled away from the traffic stop, state police said.
abc27.com
5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
