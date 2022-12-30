ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County house fire fatal, coroner says

West Lampeter Township, PA — A house fire that happened Tuesday morning was fatal, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. The fire started around 8:40 a.m. at a home at Millwood Road and Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township. The coroner's office has identified the victim as 80-year-old...
abc27.com

One person arrested after Dauphin County standoff

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a standoff in Dauphin County on Tuesday. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Jan. 3 around 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Kensington Way after a resident called 911 due to an online threat.
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
abc27.com

Lancaster County residents charged for grocery store burglary

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a burglary that took place at Ebenezer Groceries in Ephrata Borough. According to Ephrata Borough Police, Colby Q. Mummaw and Kayla M. Singley, both from Ephrata, were charged after Mummaw allegedly broke into the business after Singley allegedly provided him information.
abc27.com

Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning....
local21news.com

Two teenagers dead after New Year's Eve house fire

LANCASTER, Pa — A New Year’s Eve fire at a home in Lancaster City has left two sisters dead. Eighteen-year-old Anna Leavitt and her thirteen-year-old sister Ariana Leavitt both lost their lives due to injuries sustained the the third alarm fire at 427 West Lemon Street. A memorial...
wkok.com

State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody

LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
WBAL Radio

Woman dies from crash in Cecil County after fleeing traffic stop

Maryland State Police said a 26-year-old woman from New Jersey was killed in a crash in Cecil County while she tried to flee from a state trooper on Saturday. Officials said a trooper tried to pull the woman's car over on I-95 just after noon after multiple people reported her car driving erratically. The driver fled away from the traffic stop, state police said.
abc27.com

5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
