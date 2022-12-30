ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Report: Man points gun at woman in Southern Park Mall parking lot

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Police are investigating after a woman told them someone pointed a gun at her.

According to a police report, the woman was driving through the Southern Park Mall’s parking lot when a gray Jeep pulled up next to her. The woman thought the driver wanted to say something to her, so she rolled her window down halfway.

The woman said the driver yelled at her, “What the f*** is wrong with you?” and then spit on her window. The woman yelled back, “What the hell is wrong with you?” Then she says the driver pointed a gun at her and cocked it back.

The woman told police she yelled at the driver, “What are you going to shoot me?” and then sped off.

According to the report, the driver of the Jeep continued to follow the woman through the parking lot until she pulled into the Debartolo Commons section, when the driver left.

Police believe they located the Jeep nearby; however, as of now, no arrests have been made.

