Pittsburg, CA

15-year-old arrested after allegedly fatally shooting another teen at Pittsburg home, police say

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0jyul4kM00 A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting another teen at a Pittsburg residence on Thursday, according to police.

Investigators say officers responded to reports of a person who had been shot around 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Suzanne Drive.

When officers arrived they found a 15-year-old suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

After further investigation, detectives determined another 15-year-old was responsible for the shooting and he was arrested and booked on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Pittsburg police say this is still an active investigation and asks anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095.

lets go brandon
4d ago

And this is what they are taught at home. When their parents get into drugs and are part of a gang and Jesus Christ has been removed from the home and from the schools and from the court rooms and from just about every aspect of our society no wonder this country is going to hell in a handbasket

