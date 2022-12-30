15-year-old arrested after allegedly fatally shooting another teen at Pittsburg home, police say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting another teen at a Pittsburg residence on Thursday, according to police.

Investigators say officers responded to reports of a person who had been shot around 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Suzanne Drive.

When officers arrived they found a 15-year-old suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

After further investigation, detectives determined another 15-year-old was responsible for the shooting and he was arrested and booked on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Pittsburg police say this is still an active investigation and asks anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095.