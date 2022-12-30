ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FOX Carolina

Importance of CPR

Case files reveal new details about an upstate woman's disappearance.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing Greenville Woman

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate family welcomes New Year's baby

Upstate soldier who died while deployed to be laid to rest. Spc. River Lee Bowling of Six Mile "died tragically" on Dec. 18 in Washington, D.C., according to Liberty Mortuary.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Henderson Co. man wins $1 million on scratch-off

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Henderson County man won big on a $10 scratch off. Terry Pressley purchased his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from Energy Mart Stores on Upward Road in Flat Rock. He went to the headquarters on Tuesday to claim his prize and after state and federal withholdings, took home $427,503.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate soldier who died while deployed to be laid to rest

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The body of a soldier from Pickens County who died while deployed is coming back home to the Upstate on Tuesday. According to the South Carolina National Guard, U.S. Army Spc. River Lee Bowling of Six Mile died of a “non-combat related incident” on December 18, 2022, while seeing at the National Capital Region.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday

Sarah Ware was surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated her 100th birthday party on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged after woman found shot in Greenwood apartment

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in Greenwood. Officers said they responded to University Commons Apartments at around 5:00 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenlink bus riders need exact change to ride

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced changes to the public transportation system starting on Monday, Jan 2. Greenlink bus riders will need to have exact change, $1.50, to ride. If someone pays using $2 they will not receive any change back, and cash receipts will no longer...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Project GO students to have elearning day after broken pipe causes flooding

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Schools said Project Go will have a learning day on Tuesday due to a broken pipe that caused flooding in one of the school’s main hallways. Officials said the pipe broke during the recent freezing temperatures that impacted the area. According...
FOX Carolina

Woman jumps from moving car during chase, deputies say

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a woman leaped from a moving car while being pursued by deputies. On Dec. 27, deputies said they located Nikki Harrison at a convenience store on Liberty Highway. She was wanted for multiple outstanding warrants. Harrison fled the...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe closes doors after 15 years in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe announced Monday that they are closing down after nearly 15 years in the Greenville area. The owners explained the decision in the following message that they shared on social media. Luna Rosa Famiglia,. We’ve been through it all with you. We’ve...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing Woman Case File Revelations

Kari Beal explores the importance of CPR at Encompass Health in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Road to close overnight around Spartanburg County Courthouse

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said a road near the courthouse will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday. From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Daniel Morgan Avenue will be closed both nights from Magnolia Street to W. St. John Street. The closure is so crews can...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

No charges filed following shooting in Anderson County

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no charges were filed following a shooting that injured one person in Piedmont on Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, the call came in just after noon about a shooting on Fire Tower Road. Deputies said it appears that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Firefighters rescue man from burning Anderson home

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said a man was pulled from a burning home on Sunday. The fire broke out at a vacant home on South Murray Avenue, which firefighters said is known to be used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness. Firefighters used a...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 74-year-old man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen early Sunday morning. Deputies said 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen at 3 a.m. in the Baker Circle in Marietta wearing a grey jacket and jeans.
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC

