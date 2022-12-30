Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
LeBron James is single-handedly keeping the Lakers afloat just as Anthony Davis did before him
When LeBron James missed time due to injury earlier in the season, he gushed about the performance of teammate Anthony Davis in his stead. "AD was the best player in the league over the last four-to-five games," James told reporters late in November. He wasn't far off at the time. In the five games James is referring to, Davis averaged 33.2 points and 17.4 rebounds per game.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Exits early Monday
Nurkic exited Monday's 135-106 win over Detroit early due to an illness. With the Blazers up big entering halftime, the team didn't have any concerns as to ruling out their center for the remainder of Monday's matchup. Nurkic posted three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes before leaving with an illness. Looking ahead, Nurkic will presumably be deemed questionable for Wednesday's contest against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report
Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
CBS Sports
Astros' Bligh Madris: Traded to Astros
Madris was acquired by the Astros from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Roughly two weeks after being DFA'd by Detroit, Madris will now join the Astros' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder got his first taste of MLB action last season, though he posted just a .509 OPS through 123 plate appearances. Considering the outfield talent Houston already has at the MLB level, Madris will likely start the 2023 season in Triple-A and serve as organizational depth.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet despite seven catches Sunday
Kelce secured seven of 10 targets for 43 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Kelce's reception total was a team high on the afternoon, but his 43 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 5. The All-Pro tight end's final grab of the day was the clincher for the Chiefs, however, as his six-yard catch with under a minute remaining gave Kansas City a first down that forced Denver to use its last timeout. Kelce should fill his usual role in Week 18 on the road against the Raiders, the team that held him to a season-low 25 yards but also allowed him to rack up four touchdowns in the first meeting between the division rivals this season.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win
Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Struggles badly again
Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday. It's been a brutal season for Mills, who once again rotated with Jeff Driskel (3 of 4 passing for nine yards, two carries for seven yards). When he took the snaps, Mills just couldn't get the ball downfield. The Texans play the Colts in Week 18, so Mills will look to get on track against the team he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest
Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to come back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Not suiting up Sunday
Chubb (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 contest against New England. An ankle injury kept Chubb out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday during Week 17 prep, though he was able to log a limited session Friday. However, that wasn't enough for him to take the field Sunday versus the Patriots. Chubb will thus miss his first game of the campaign, and Andrew Van Ginkel will likely start in his place.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Suffered injury Sunday
Sneed has exited Sunday's game against the Broncos with a hip injury. Sneed suffered the injury while returning an interception, and walked off the field holding his hip. Any kind of long term absence would certainly be a blow to the Chiefs' secondary. In his absence, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson are likely candidates to see an uptick in work.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Donald Parham: First TD of 2022
Parham caught his only target for a three-yard touchdown in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Rams. Sunday marked the first touchdown for Parham this season. It's been a bit surprising to see the 6-foot-8 behemoth not used more in the red zone, but that's likely a credit to the sheer dominance of running back Austin Ekeler, who tallied another red-zone score in the aforementioned win. Parham once again saw 20-plus offensive snaps, marking the third straight week the tight end saw a relevant role since his return from injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Signs on with Mariners
Nottingham signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. The contract figures to include an invitation to major-league spring training. Nottingham has a career .698 OPS over parts of four big-league seasons, with his last stint in the majors coming in 2021 with the Mariners.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Moves to injured reserve
The Broncos placed Risner (elbow) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Risner was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with what has since been identified as a strained UCL in his left elbow. While Denver has already been eliminated from playoff contention, the 312-pounder's transition to the team's injured reserve essentially ends his 2022-23 campaign premature. Luke Wattenberg is now in line to start at left guard in the Broncos' regular-season finale versus the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Packers' Ramiz Ahmed: Picks up injury Sunday
Ahmed (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings. Ahmed was elevated from the practice squad and was going to serve as the Packers' kickoff specialist ahead of this Week 17 contest. However, it appears he was injured at some point during pregame warmups, as Mason Crosby has been the only Green Bay kicker to see the field against Minnesota, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Dribble Handoff: Missouri's Dennis Gates, New Mexico's Richard Pitino among early picks for Coach of the Year
College basketball's 2022 coaching carousel spun into overdrive when six of the SEC's 14 jobs changed hands. Otherwise, Butler, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Seton Hall, Villanova, Xavier were among the other notable schools to undergo coaching changes. Not to be forgotten, Duke has a new coach for the first time since the 1980-81 season as well. The Blue Devils made their succession plan from Mike Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer known well in advance, but it still goes down as a coaching change that occurred in the 2022 offseason.
CBS Sports
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17
Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
