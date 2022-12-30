ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Why Trevor Lawrence’s Comfortability in Jaguars’ Offense Bodes Well for Texans Rematch

By Brett Hawn
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 4 days ago

When the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans squared off on October 9th, the offense looked like a shell of what it is today.

As a team, the Jaguars only put up six total points, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence posting two critical interceptions that cost them a chance at the win.

Since that performance, Lawrence and the Jaguars offense have turned a new leaf. Sparked by Lawrence and the improved play of the wide receivers, the stretch run has featured some of the team’s best football of the season to this point.

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor made clear established connections, combined with Lawrence’s improved ability to quickly dissect coverages, and make plays with his legs have been the catalyst for major improvement.

“Probably all of it,” Taylor said on Thursday. “All of it combined at the right time, I guess, but certainly Trevor. That’s maybe 1A of it. Trevor’s comfort with the offense, maybe even us as game planners and play callers have a feel for what everybody’s really good at as we go through this.

"You have an idea of what you think you’re going to be going into a season, going into each game, and everything kind of takes on a life of its own and expresses itself a certain way, so you’ve got to be able to adjust and adapt to that, and I think we’ve done that. As Trevor gets more and more comfortable, trusts the system, trusts what he’s seeing, plays with conviction, plays with confidence he’s kind of playing with right now, then everybody gets involved, and everybody gets a little piece, and that’s what we want to be as an offense.”

Comfortability on the offensive side of the ball will bode well against a Texans defense that has also had more time to gel as a unit within their zone-heavy scheme.

Though it hasn’t reflected in the win column, this is a Texans team that won a 13-6 slugfest back in Week 5 and shouldn’t be underestimated. For offensive coordinator Press Taylor, forcing them out of the Tampa 2 coverage will be of the utmost importance.

“If you have a two-high shell, you’d love to say you’re going to run really well,” Taylor said. “They do a good job of moving their front, the backers playing downhill, the safeties filling from depth and making plays. You want to make them pay in the run game, obviously, but we need to be better, more efficient in the pass game. There were things that maybe we wish we had a few more answers, a few more concepts that we could’ve gotten to just because we were missing certain things, let’s go to something else rather than keep trying to hit this and coming up short.

"Maybe we go down to something else and move forward or maybe we just weren’t great on the details of the play or the progression of the play or whatever it may be of just consistently staying on the field, moving the football, to force them to feel like they need to be something else.”

With the Titans dropping yet another matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, the Jaguars are presented with a prime opportunity to form a tighter grip on the AFC South with a victory. All eyes will be on the surging Jaguars offense in an important divisional matchup.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Akron Beacon Journal

Deshaun Watson goes to Washington to continue the process of growing with Cleveland Browns

LANDOVER, Md. − The offense for the Browns since Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension has struggled to find way to put a lot of points on the scoreboard. Granted, one could point to a variety of legitimate reasons behind some of those struggles. The rust Watson developed in not playing a regular-season game in 700 days prior to his debut on Dec. 4 at the Houston Texans, or less-than-ideal weather in the final two home games against the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay

The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
UTAH STATE
The Spun

Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday

USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Kraft Unhappy Report

Fans have grown increasingly frustrated over the New England Patriots' offense this season. Robert Kraft reportedly shares that displeasure. NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer said Sunday that the Patriots owner is "not happy" with the team's offensive coaching staff. "That could lead to shuffling at more than just the play-caller...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball Refs Have 'Had It' With 1 Head Coach

No. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier. With his team 2:25 remaining and his team trailing 74-71, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Hurley was unhappy with the free throw disparity--28-to-9 in favor of Xavier.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

NFL announces when Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars will play for AFC South title

The Tennessee Titans showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a playoff spot and an AFC South title officially has a time and date. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jaguars (8-8) with a postseason berth at stake at 7:15 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN and ABC, per an NFL announcement. The NFL doesn't announce times for any Week 18 games until the days before the games, allowing for games with the biggest playoff implications to receive the largest platforms.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Another Rough Outing For Houston Texans in 1st Half vs. Jaguars

- Instead of another competitive outing, the Houston Texans nosedived Sunday against the streaking Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans, behind a costly fumble, inexplicable red-zone strategy and shoddy tackling, fell behind 21-0 at halftime to the Jaguars. The Jaguars, competing for the AFC South division title in a showdown next week against the Tennessee Titans, are on their way toward snapping a nine-game losing streak to the 2-12-1 Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Report: NFL Players Bothered By Quarterback Benching

The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr this week. Carr, who is now expected to be traded, has left the Raiders for the final two weeks of the regular season. According to FOX insider Peter Schrager, many Raiders players are bothered by the quarterback's...
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy