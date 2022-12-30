Read full article on original website
Related
ijpr.org
Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says
Its latest Dirty Truth report analyzed decarbonization plans and awarded grades to 77 of the country’s biggest electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, or PGE, Idaho Power and PacifiCorp, which owns Pacific Power, operating in Oregon and California. Only one of the three companies, which provide electricity to about...
kptv.com
PGE, Pacific Power increase rates for customers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cost of power is going up. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have increased rates, effective Jan. 1. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) says a typical residential customer of Pacific Power can expect an increase of 14.8% in monthly power bills. For instance, a bill of $91.89 will go up to more than $111.
Oregon electric utilities raise rates to cover higher electricity costs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Turning on the lights or charging your phone is going to cost a little more for Oregonians this year. The Oregon Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has approved rate increases for the state’s two largest electric utilities. The new prices for customers of Portland General Electric and Pacific Power went into effect Jan. 1.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley Measure Prohibiting Hedge Fund Investors From Participating In The Housing Market
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley: Following Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s introduction of the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act, state and local leaders in Oregon have enthusiastically responded in support of his bill. “The housing in our neighborhoods should be homes for people, not profit...
Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Oregon to return $10 million of unclaimed funds
Check your mail! Some Oregonians will be receiving checks ranging from $50 to $10,000 in the coming months, according to the state Treasury.
gamblingnews.com
Oregon to Take Closer Look at Expanding Gambling in 2023
But whether this power is exercised to the ultimate benefit of the gambling industry and consumers remains to be seen. The committee’s breadth of operation is ambitious, with its members unabashedly describing it as the “first top-to-bottom look” at the state’s gambling laws in more than two decades.
KTVZ
New jobs, transfers still bringing many newcomers to Oregon, annual movers’ survey shows
ST. LOUIS (KTVZ) – United Van Lines released the company’s 46th Annual National Movers Study Monday, which indicates Americans continued to move to lower-density areas in 2022, accelerated by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement and wanting to be closer to family. According to the results...
proclaimerscv.com
Oregonians Can Now Request SNAP Replacement Benefits Equivalent To One Month
Beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Oregon can now request replacement benefits equivalent to one month. Millions of American families in the country rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy their food every day. This is a federal program that makes sure that each American family has nutritious food to eat every day.
Oregonians can expect a small deduction in their next paycheck. Here’s why.
The next paycheck Oregonians receive after January 1, 2023 will have a slight deduction.
kptv.com
Oregon’s new paid leave program goes into effect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Paid family and medical leave is now the law in Oregon, which means people will begin seeing a new deduction in their paycheck to pay for this leave. Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1, but the state figures it won’t have the funds to pay for these new benefits until September.
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
Find 11 New Laws to Help the Citizens of Oregon in 2023
When the clock strikes midnight every New Year immediately there are brand new laws and revisions that go into effect. Below are 11 new Oregon laws that could affect your life. 1) Mandatory Overtime. Senate Bill 1513 won't allow employers to penalize their tortilla plant workers or bakers if they...
KDRV
Preparing for psilocybin treatment in Oregon
Authorized by the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Psilocybin Services is now accepting license applications for future psilocybin treatment centers as of Monday, Jan. 2. While treatment isn’t expected to become available until the middle of 2023, psilocybin advocates are already working to make sure it will be accessible.
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
focushillsboro.com
The Oregon Governor Released Nearly 7,000 People Who Owe More Than $1.8 Million in Court Fines
Oregon Governor Released: Last week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed an executive order that waived unpaid court fees and made it possible for drivers whose licences had been suspended due to debt to get them back. The licence suspension fees for drivers whose court appearances were missed are also waived.
opb.org
Oregon community colleges use state investment package to support students
Community college students across Oregon are beginning to see the benefits of a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package. Colleges have started offering free and discounted courses, funding for student needs, and expanded programming using money from Future Ready Oregon — the $200 million investment in job training and education passed by the state Legislature last year.
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
focushillsboro.com
After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”
13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon is Considering Designating Six Rocky Shoreline Regions for Long-term Management and Marine Protection
Rocky Shoreline Regions: Every year, numerous visitors and residents alike enjoy Oregon’s beaches, lured by the silky sand and apparently unending views. However, the rugged crags and outcroppings that make up more than 40% of the state’s 363 miles of Pacific Ocean beachfront are far less accessible. The...
Comments / 1