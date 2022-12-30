ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ijpr.org

Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says

Its latest Dirty Truth report analyzed decarbonization plans and awarded grades to 77 of the country’s biggest electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, or PGE, Idaho Power and PacifiCorp, which owns Pacific Power, operating in Oregon and California. Only one of the three companies, which provide electricity to about...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

PGE, Pacific Power increase rates for customers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cost of power is going up. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have increased rates, effective Jan. 1. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) says a typical residential customer of Pacific Power can expect an increase of 14.8% in monthly power bills. For instance, a bill of $91.89 will go up to more than $111.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon electric utilities raise rates to cover higher electricity costs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Turning on the lights or charging your phone is going to cost a little more for Oregonians this year. The Oregon Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has approved rate increases for the state’s two largest electric utilities. The new prices for customers of Portland General Electric and Pacific Power went into effect Jan. 1.
OREGON STATE
gamblingnews.com

Oregon to Take Closer Look at Expanding Gambling in 2023

But whether this power is exercised to the ultimate benefit of the gambling industry and consumers remains to be seen. The committee’s breadth of operation is ambitious, with its members unabashedly describing it as the “first top-to-bottom look” at the state’s gambling laws in more than two decades.
OREGON STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Oregonians Can Now Request SNAP Replacement Benefits Equivalent To One Month

Beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Oregon can now request replacement benefits equivalent to one month. Millions of American families in the country rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy their food every day. This is a federal program that makes sure that each American family has nutritious food to eat every day.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon’s new paid leave program goes into effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Paid family and medical leave is now the law in Oregon, which means people will begin seeing a new deduction in their paycheck to pay for this leave. Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1, but the state figures it won’t have the funds to pay for these new benefits until September.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Find 11 New Laws to Help the Citizens of Oregon in 2023

When the clock strikes midnight every New Year immediately there are brand new laws and revisions that go into effect. Below are 11 new Oregon laws that could affect your life. 1) Mandatory Overtime. Senate Bill 1513 won't allow employers to penalize their tortilla plant workers or bakers if they...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Preparing for psilocybin treatment in Oregon

Authorized by the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Psilocybin Services is now accepting license applications for future psilocybin treatment centers as of Monday, Jan. 2. While treatment isn’t expected to become available until the middle of 2023, psilocybin advocates are already working to make sure it will be accessible.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care

Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
MEDFORD, OR
opb.org

Oregon community colleges use state investment package to support students

Community college students across Oregon are beginning to see the benefits of a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package. Colleges have started offering free and discounted courses, funding for student needs, and expanded programming using money from Future Ready Oregon — the $200 million investment in job training and education passed by the state Legislature last year.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more

At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
ALBANY, OR
focushillsboro.com

After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”

13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
OREGON STATE

