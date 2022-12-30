ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

musicfestnews.com

Lettuce Ring in 2023 at Jannus Live: VIDEO

Lettuce and a packed house at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg said goodbye to 2022 and howdy do to 2023 with a rousing pair of sets. Archivist Tim Mulaly was on hand to catch a lot of the action, and we are delighted to share his four videos from the evening. Be sure you check out Mulaly’s YouTube channel absolutely jam-packed with great music! Feature image courtesy of Matt Hillman.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023

Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Unique Safety Harbor home 'Whimzeyland' offers creative inspiration

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - It's a new year, and with that, people are always looking for new, creative inspirations. A unique home in Safety Harbor is providing just that. Whimzeyland is the home of traveling artist Todd Ramquist and Kiaralinda, who are collectors of inspiration as you could say. In the mid-1980s the couple acquired the home and started bringing back artistic inspirations from their travels abroad.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Fanatical evangelists, Proud Boys, protest 'Drag Queen Christmas' outside Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall

Insurance rates are ballooning in Florida, but drag queens are GOP legislators' latest obsession, so it's no surprise that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Proud Boys and fanatical evangelists grooming people for second coming of Christ stood outside Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall to demonstrate against Nina West's "Drag Queen Christmas" which had already caved to pressure and made the show 18 & up. The man children were met by anti-fascist and pro-LGBTQ rights activists, all under the eye of Clearwater police.
CLEARWATER, FL
srqmagazine.com

Van Wezel Heirs Protest Using Name to Promote SPAC

The future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall now has its namesake family doing legal battle with Sarasota city officials. Family for Eugenia and Lewis Van Wezel sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding the family name will no longer be used to promote a new performing arts hall. Tony and...
SARASOTA, FL
Madoc

Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023

Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A warm and humid Tuesday, but a change is coming

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied a record high at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday, climbing to 84 degrees. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday, but we’re getting a break from the morning fog, even with the humidity high with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking a cold...
SARASOTA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Can 2023 Top 2022 In Wesley Chapel? Sure, Why Not?

Conventional wisdom suggests that, eventually, the area will just run out of available space for new development. On the other hand, there’s currently still a lot of developable space and 2022 was packed with more eye-opening developments and announcements, portending a future that will continue to delight those eager for new “stuff” and infuriate those who don’t want to be stuck in traffic getting to that new stuff.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL

