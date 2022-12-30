Read full article on original website
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for FreeL. CaneDunedin, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to StartModern GlobeTampa, FL
musicfestnews.com
Lettuce Ring in 2023 at Jannus Live: VIDEO
Lettuce and a packed house at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg said goodbye to 2022 and howdy do to 2023 with a rousing pair of sets. Archivist Tim Mulaly was on hand to catch a lot of the action, and we are delighted to share his four videos from the evening. Be sure you check out Mulaly’s YouTube channel absolutely jam-packed with great music! Feature image courtesy of Matt Hillman.
3rd annual Sweet & Spicy Festival heads to Tampa's Water Works Park next weekend
This free-to-attend foodie fest will feature over 70 local vendors.
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens this weekend
This chain boasts a loaded menu of ice cream, cinnamon rolls, and a dozen flavors of cobbler.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023
Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
Downtown St. Pete's Dr. BBQ restaurant has closed
Its Burnt Ends Tiki Bar is shuttered as well.
fox13news.com
Unique Safety Harbor home 'Whimzeyland' offers creative inspiration
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - It's a new year, and with that, people are always looking for new, creative inspirations. A unique home in Safety Harbor is providing just that. Whimzeyland is the home of traveling artist Todd Ramquist and Kiaralinda, who are collectors of inspiration as you could say. In the mid-1980s the couple acquired the home and started bringing back artistic inspirations from their travels abroad.
cltampa.com
Photos: Fanatical evangelists, Proud Boys, protest 'Drag Queen Christmas' outside Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall
Insurance rates are ballooning in Florida, but drag queens are GOP legislators' latest obsession, so it's no surprise that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Proud Boys and fanatical evangelists grooming people for second coming of Christ stood outside Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall to demonstrate against Nina West's "Drag Queen Christmas" which had already caved to pressure and made the show 18 & up. The man children were met by anti-fascist and pro-LGBTQ rights activists, all under the eye of Clearwater police.
Demonstrators clash in Clearwater over 'A Drag Queen Christmas' show
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clashing demonstrators lined the roadway heading to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday night, giving ticketholders to "A Drag Queen Christmas" a pre-show they probably weren't expecting. Organized groups have been protesting the show in different parts of Florida, including its final stop in Clearwater. Groups supporting...
Tampa's La Teresita lands on Food & Wine's list of 'Best Diners in Every State'
Yoder's in Sarasota did, too.
srqmagazine.com
Van Wezel Heirs Protest Using Name to Promote SPAC
The future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall now has its namesake family doing legal battle with Sarasota city officials. Family for Eugenia and Lewis Van Wezel sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding the family name will no longer be used to promote a new performing arts hall. Tony and...
fox13news.com
Thief steals Apollo Beach dance studio's trailer filled with $10,000 worth of recital equipment, owner says
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - It's a tough start to 2023 for a Hillsborough County dance studio for children. The owners said thieves took off with their trailer, which was filled with dance and recital equipment. The 6x10 silver trailer has the heart and soul of Armetta’s Grand Jete Studio of...
fox13news.com
'The Mill' closing its staple restaurant in St. Pete due to damage from nearby construction, owners say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The owners of The Mill, which has been in downtown St. Petersburg for almost a decade, say they have made the "heartbreaking" decision to close after suffering damage from nearby construction. "As many of you know there has been construction behind our facility for the last...
Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023
Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
Mysuncoast.com
A warm and humid Tuesday, but a change is coming
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied a record high at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday, climbing to 84 degrees. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday, but we’re getting a break from the morning fog, even with the humidity high with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking a cold...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Can 2023 Top 2022 In Wesley Chapel? Sure, Why Not?
Conventional wisdom suggests that, eventually, the area will just run out of available space for new development. On the other hand, there’s currently still a lot of developable space and 2022 was packed with more eye-opening developments and announcements, portending a future that will continue to delight those eager for new “stuff” and infuriate those who don’t want to be stuck in traffic getting to that new stuff.
Welcome to the world: Tampa Bay area hospitals introduce 2023's first newborns
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For many, ringing in the new year is an opportunity for a new beginning. For others, the new year is the beginning. On Sunday, Tampa Bay area hospitals shared the stories of babies brought into the world during the first moments of 2023. AdventHealth of...
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Bayfront Health in St. Pete welcomes 1st baby of 2023
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg welcomed its first baby of the year Sunday morning.
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.
Did you know the City of Tampa has its own flag? It’s symbolic, original and full of history. It’s also almost over 100-years-old. Here’s the colorful history of the City of Tampa Flag.
