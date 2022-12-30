Read full article on original website
Several Vehicles in Louisiana Burn on Towing Trailer Traveling Down I-10 [VIDEO]
What a mess on I-10 in Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. A listener (Jamie Holford) submitted this video to us and it shows several vehicles on fire, while still on a towing trailer. The video was reportedly shot from I-10 West, near the Laccassine Exit in south Louisiana. (Between Jennings and...
WWL-TV
Causeway down to one lane as fog returns Sunday night
NEW ORLEANS — Dense fog has returned to the metro area Sunday night and is expected into Monday morning. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Causeway was down to a single lane of traffic in each direction and speed was limited to 35 mph. That was after a dense fog...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
NOLA.com
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
an17.com
St. Tammany woman dies in early morning fire in Bush
A St. Tammany woman perished in an early-morning fire on New Year’s Day. Stacey Glass, 51, died at the scene of a residence fire off Hwy. 40 in Bush. An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow to determine the cause and manner of death. Personnel from Fire Protection District No....
Louisiana residents want justice for pet deer that was shot, killed
"It's heartbreaking knowing that she ain't here no more," cried Patt LeBlanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe's shooting with his children.
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
californiaexaminer.net
An Emt Is Killed After An Ambulance Crashes On Interstate 10 In St. Tammany
According to the State Police, a collision that occurred at one in the morning on Sunday on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany near Highway 1090 resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Emergency Medical Technician driving an ambulance. According to the police, John Crow, from Pascagoula, was riding in an...
Woman dies in St. Tammany fire on New Year's Day
The coroner has identified the woman who died in a fire early this morning. “A St. Tammany woman perished in an early-morning fire on New Year’s Day,” Spokesman James Hartman said in a news release. “Stacey Glass, 51, died at the scene.
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck. Slidell, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana killed a 36-year-old Mississippi man after the ambulance he was driving collided with the rear of a Volvo truck. According to...
wbrz.com
Flash flood warning in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana amid heavy rain Friday
BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area saw street flooding amid a downpour Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of East Baton Rouge and parishes east of the capital city. The warning was in effect until 1:15 p.m. ***FLASH FLOOD WARNING*** for...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say
A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
Millions approved for work at I-10 interchange where Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s planned
Access to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets is closer to reality with new federal money that will widen an interstate interchange around the upcoming 80,000 square-foot store. Mississippi U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker praised a new $60 million grant that will go towards widening parts of Interstate 10 and...
WDSU
Slow moving cold front
Dense fog advisory again. Posted 9pm tonight through 8am Tuesday. Some patchy fog is already developing. Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day. Warm moist air increases ahead of a slow moving cold front. Locally heavy rain is possible. There is a slight to enhanced risk severe storms. We do have cool near shore waters which is helping with the fog development, and can slow severe development. The enhanced risk severe storms is Northshore into Metro and South Mississippi. There are concerns for strong winds in storms, isolated strong tornado and even some hail. It's a slight risk severe on the South Shore South of Metro. Rain chances will remain until cold front moves through early Wednesday. The weather improves for Wednesday into Friday. Sunny skies forecast and cooler Thursday and Friday.
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike. St. Martin Parish – A 35-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on LA 3039 after reportedly failing to navigate a curve. Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers...
