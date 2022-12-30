Dense fog advisory again. Posted 9pm tonight through 8am Tuesday. Some patchy fog is already developing. Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day. Warm moist air increases ahead of a slow moving cold front. Locally heavy rain is possible. There is a slight to enhanced risk severe storms. We do have cool near shore waters which is helping with the fog development, and can slow severe development. The enhanced risk severe storms is Northshore into Metro and South Mississippi. There are concerns for strong winds in storms, isolated strong tornado and even some hail. It's a slight risk severe on the South Shore South of Metro. Rain chances will remain until cold front moves through early Wednesday. The weather improves for Wednesday into Friday. Sunny skies forecast and cooler Thursday and Friday.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO