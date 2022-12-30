ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

WWL-TV

Causeway down to one lane as fog returns Sunday night

NEW ORLEANS — Dense fog has returned to the metro area Sunday night and is expected into Monday morning. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Causeway was down to a single lane of traffic in each direction and speed was limited to 35 mph. That was after a dense fog...
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

clarksvillenow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
WDSU

Slow moving cold front

Dense fog advisory again. Posted 9pm tonight through 8am Tuesday. Some patchy fog is already developing. Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day. Warm moist air increases ahead of a slow moving cold front. Locally heavy rain is possible. There is a slight to enhanced risk severe storms. We do have cool near shore waters which is helping with the fog development, and can slow severe development. The enhanced risk severe storms is Northshore into Metro and South Mississippi. There are concerns for strong winds in storms, isolated strong tornado and even some hail. It's a slight risk severe on the South Shore South of Metro. Rain chances will remain until cold front moves through early Wednesday. The weather improves for Wednesday into Friday. Sunny skies forecast and cooler Thursday and Friday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

