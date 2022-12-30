Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Legislature returns with contentious issues looming
The 2023 Legislature will convene Wednesday with an array of hot topics waiting in the wings. Contentious issues ranging from allocation of state school aid to implementation of a constitutional amendment requiring voter photo identification are on the likely agenda along with new restrictions on abortion rights and unrestricted recognition of gun rights.
Kearney Hub
Ex-speakers Hadley, Adams warn about weakening Unicameral
LINCOLN — Two former Speakers of the Nebraska Legislature — Galen Hadley of Kearney and Greg Adams of York — are sounding the alarm that the nonpartisan tradition of the nation’s only one-house Legislature is being threatened. According to news reports, when the Legislature convenes next week, there will be an effort to end secret ballot voting for leadership positions.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons?
Could Nebraskans be on the hook for building not only a $270 million replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary but also for renovating the aging Penitentiary?
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who defeated longtime Attorney General Tom […] The post New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
aarp.org
Advocating for Nebraskans 50-Plus
AARP Nebraska will hold its annual Lobby Week with state lawmakers from Monday, March 6, to Friday, March 10. Members and volunteers can participate either in person or virtually. Scheduled events include informational sessions on AARP’s priority bills affecting older Nebraskans in the 2023 legislative session, along with background about...
svinews.com
End of federal aid could mean more homeless in Wyoming
CASPER — Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program — which as of Dec. 22 had served more than 15,000 households across the state — stopped accepting new applications in November. It’s still supporting qualifying renters who applied before that deadline. But unless it gets more federal...
South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023
South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.
WOWT
Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
fox42kptm.com
The new year puts into effect Initiative 433, Nebraska's minimum wage increase
AXTELL, Neb. — The first day of the year brought with it the Nebraska’s minimum wage increase, the first step under Initiative 433, passed by voters in November. In the general elections on November 2022, 59% of Nebraska voters approved Initiative 433, which will gradually raise the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026.
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen names interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s interim director on Monday. Moe Jamshidi will become the interim director on Thursday. He is currently serving as the department’s director for operations. Pillen said a permanent director will be chosen at a later...
KETV.com
Nebraska hospitals battling with inflation ask for state support
OMAHA, Neb. — Inflation is burning hospitals' bottom lines in rural and urban parts of the state — forcing some to slash services. Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist is calling on state senators to increase Medicaid provider reimbursement rates for all hospitals. State facilities receive most of their revenue from government payers like Medicare and Medicaid, according to the NHA.
klkntv.com
Amid rise in kids getting sick from edibles, what’s the future of marijuana in Nebraska?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New research shows a spike in the number of kids who’ve gotten sick by eating marijuana edibles. The study published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics found over 7,000 confirmed cases of children under the age of 6 who ate marijuana edibles between 2017 and 2021.
norfolkneradio.com
NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?
An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
KETV.com
'Real impacts will come in future years': Nebraska's minimum wage increase goes into effect Jan. 1
After seven years of $9 an hour, Initiative 433 called on Nebraskans to increase the minimum wage. Almost 59% of voters checked "yes" on the November ballot. "It will take effect in January one," said Ernie Goss, an economics professor at Creighton University. The proposal increases the minimum wage to...
kfornow.com
New Scholarship Hopes to Draw Nursing Students to Nebraska
Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., R.N., dean of the College of Nursing photographed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) The UNMC College of Nursing is offering a new scholarship program, the Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship, to nursing students entering the UNMC baccalaureate of science traditional or accelerated program from select neighboring states who plan to attend the college’s Scottsbluff, Kearney or Norfolk campuses.
kfornow.com
Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022
People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
kmaland.com
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs
(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
Sioux City Journal
A belated Christmas gift for Iowans
In just a few weeks the Iowa Legislature will convene still glowing from holiday cheer. While that spirit is fresh and partisan fighting hasn’t exploded, legislators have an opportunity to pass a law dripping of Iowa values. It would save lives, and reenforce Iowa as a welcoming state that’s truly a “Place to grow.” Call it a Christmas gift or even a Christmas miracle.
Comments / 2