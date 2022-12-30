Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
Meet the new faces of the US Congress
With its wealthy, graying Ivy League membership, the US Congress typically boasts all the diversity of a prog rock nostalgia tour. "We need that representation in Congress so that way we have a government that looks like the country and knows what the country is going through," the young Democrat Frost told AFP ahead of the election.
'A significant sentence': Gov. Whitmer on sentencing of men who plotted to kidnap her
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sits down with CNN's Kaitlan Collins to discuss her plans for her second term as governor and says the sentencing of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap her was "just," while urging both parties to confront threats and violent rhetoric. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Whitmer urges...
EU offers free COVID vaccines to China to help curb outbreak- FT
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China to help Beijing contain a mass outbreak of the illness, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Taiwan willing to offer help to China to deal with Covid-19 surge
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said the self-ruled democratic island is willing to provide assistance to help China deal with its Covid surge after Beijing eased its hardline approach last month. China abandoned its restrictive zero-Covid stance after nearly three years, ending snap lockdowns, contact tracing, mandatory testing and scrapping quarantine...
Kim Jong Un calls for exponential increase in North Korea's nuclear arsenal amid threats from South, US
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is calling for an "exponential increase" in his country's nuclear weapons arsenal as threats from South Korea and the Untied States increase, Pyongyang's state media reported Sunday. Kim's comments come as North Korea twice over the weekend tested what it claimed was a large,...
