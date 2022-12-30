ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Meet the new faces of the US Congress

With its wealthy, graying Ivy League membership, the US Congress typically boasts all the diversity of a prog rock nostalgia tour. "We need that representation in Congress so that way we have a government that looks like the country and knows what the country is going through," the young Democrat Frost told AFP ahead of the election.
TEXAS STATE
smithmountainlake.com

Taiwan willing to offer help to China to deal with Covid-19 surge

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said the self-ruled democratic island is willing to provide assistance to help China deal with its Covid surge after Beijing eased its hardline approach last month. China abandoned its restrictive zero-Covid stance after nearly three years, ending snap lockdowns, contact tracing, mandatory testing and scrapping quarantine...

