Odessa, TX

Odessa woman accused of stealing rent money

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after her employer said she allegedly pocketed the rent money and failed to pay the bill. 27-year-old Jennifer Vazquez has been charged with Theft of Property.

According to an affidavit, in mid-October, a business owner called 911 and said his employee, identified as Vazquez, had stolen $1,500 in cash after she’d been asked to deliver the money to the landlord. Investigators spoke with the employer who said he’d asked Vazquez to pay the rent on October 17; on the 19, he received a call from the landlord saying the rent was still outstanding. The employer said he spoke with Vazquez and stated she initially said she paid the rent; however, her story reportedly changed when she said she needed the money and spent it instead.

In an interview with investigators, Vazquez could not give a clear answer about what happened to the cash. She then said she’d visited a Dollar General after work and that she’d either dropped the money or it had been taken from her unlocked car. Investigators searched through security video from the store in question and couldn’t find any evidence of the money falling from her purse or being taken by anyone else in the parking lot.

After completing an investigation, officers requested a warrant for Vazquez’s arrest, and she was taken into custody on December 28. She has since been released on a $2,000 bond.

