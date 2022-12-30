Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Lenawee County Issues Communication Survey
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Government issued information on a brief survey in an attempt to better understand the communication needs of their constituents. It’s a short, two question survey… which can be accessed through the Lenawee County website. The first, multiple choice, question is: ‘In which,...
wlen.com
The 103.9fm WLEN 2022 News Year in Review Audio Files
Adrian, MI – Over the weekend, 103.9fm WLEN Radio aired 2022 Year in Review segments. These short programs are meant to highlight the events of the calendar year from different municipalities and school districts across Lenawee County. Below are all of the audio filed played on-air Saturday and Sunday:
YAHOO!
Top stories of 2022: Condemned apartments, missing woman lead Lenawee County news
When 2022 started, no one knew that 206 days in that 175 people in Adrian would suddenly find themselves wondering where they would lay their head that night and for the next several weeks. Yet that’s what happened when tenants of the Riverview Terrace apartments were told to evacuate because...
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
Here are 15+ Washtenaw County developments to watch in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - From marijuana dispensaries to solar farms and new affordable housing, 2023 is likely to be busy year for development in Washtenaw County. Here is a non-exhaustive list of roughly 15 projects to keep tabs on in the new year, from developments in the approval pipeline to those that have already broken ground.
Two Toledo City Council seats vacant after former members resign, Ohio AG says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo City Council seats were vacant effective Dec. 16 after former council members Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. John Hobbs III and Vanice Williams were appointed by a Lucas County Judge to...
These Jackson County businesses closed their doors in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – From abrupt closings to owner retirements, here are what Jackson County businesses closed in 2022. Spring Arbor lost a long-time favorite restaurant, but a new eatery took its place. The Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road, closed at the end of 2021, after serving...
Jackson bookstore comes to its final chapter despite community efforts to save it
JACKSON, MI – Despite community efforts to save the Book Cottage, the bookstore will soon be permanently closing. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned the Book Cottage, 531 20th St. in Jackson, for nearly 10 years. The store has been a spot for used and new books, crafts, antiques and local art.
This Has Been Named the State’s Most Haunted City: Monroe, Michigan
Michigan usually rates in the top ten most haunted states in the country...it's gotten as high as #2 on some lists. Fine, but what Michigan city is considered to be the most haunted?. Some place in the Upper Peninsula?. Mackinac Island?. Detroit?. Surprisingly, no. Michigan's most haunted city is said...
fcnews.org
Acreage added to Kitty Todd Preserve
The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has announced the addition of 14 acres to the Kitty Todd Nature Preserve, continuing efforts to expand protection of the globally-significant Oak Openings Region. Kitty Todd lies within a matrix of wetland, forest, and oak savanna habitats and includes a portion of the historic Irwin Prairie landscape, an area that once covered an estimated 5,000 acres in the Oak Openings Region of Ohio. Historically, this region played an important role in slowing down and naturally removing pollutants from waters carried to Lake Erie. The property was purchased using funds from the Ohio EPA’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program, which funds the protection and restoration of high-quality streams and wetlands. It will be restored with support from the H2Ohio Program.
Start of former Toledo councilman's corruption trial will be delayed after dismissal of lawyer
TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial for former Toledo City Councilman Gary Johnson will not begin as planned on Jan. 9. In a dramatic Tuesday afternoon hearing in the courtroom of District Court Judge Jeffrey Helmick, Johnson’s co-counsel David Klucas was removed from the case because he could possibly be called as a witness during the trial. Judge Helmick offered the defense with an opportunity to have additional counsel appointed.
wemu.org
Washtenaw County Health Department urges caution about respiratory illness when coming back from holiday gatherings
The Washtenaw County Health Department is urging people to be mindful about COVID and the flu as they return from holiday vacations. This comes as cases of respiratory illness remain on the rise. The health department says while hospitalizations for COVID and flu in Washtenaw County have dropped in the...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Provide No Update on Hit and Run Case
Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the Saline Police Department will not release more information about the Dec. 21 hit and run on Michigan Avenue because the case had been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and no charges have been made yet. Radzik did confirm that a woman...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
westbendnews.net
NSCC RECOGNIZES NURSING GRADUATES AT PINNING CEREMONY
ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN). The pinning ceremony took place on Friday, December 16th on the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning
A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
Pet adoption fees being waived for select animals at Humane Society of Huron Valley
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animals that have been waiting for their forever families for a long time in Washtenaw County are getting an extra boost to help get them adopted. The Humane Society of Huron Valley announced Thursday, Dec. 29, it will be waiving adoption fees on select animals that have been in the shelter for longer than normal.
Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
