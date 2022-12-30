One person escapes, but two dogs die in house fire in Lexington County

One person escaped but two pet dogs died Thursday in a house fire in the Oak Grove community, the Lexington County Fire Services said.

After firefighters were called at 11 a.m. to the 100 block of Sharon Circle, they arrived to flames and smoke coming from the home.

The Irmo Fire District and West Columbia Fire Department assisted on the scene.

The fire started after smoking material was not properly discarded, county fire services said.

The American Red Cross was requested to help the home’s occupant.