Gator Bowl updates from Jacksonville: Irish get win over Gamecocks

No. 19 South Carolina faces No. 21 Notre Dame at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 2022 Gator Bowl. Follow along with updates from The State’s Ben Portnoy and Michael Lananna, who are at TIAA Bank Field to bring you coverage from the game.

Fortune interception ties game

With the Irish approaching the end zone, defensive back O’Donnell Fortune picked off a Buchner pass in the end zone and ran the entire length of the field of a game-tying touchdown and USC’s second pick-six of the game.

Irish take the lead

Running back Logan Diggs scored his second touchdown of the game on a 39-yard scamper to give the Irish the lead.

Buchner throws touchdown

Buchner found receiver Braden Lenzy for a 44-yard touchdown reception to tie the game at 31-31 with the third quarter drawing to a close.

Rattler finds Legette

With pressure bearing down on him, Rattler threw a 42-yard strike to Legette, who made an acrobatic catch in the end zone for his second touchdown of the game, giving the Gamecocks a 31-24 lead.

Notre Dame ties the score

After both offensive punted on their first drives of the second half, the Irish found the end zone on a five-play, 68-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Buchner.

Irish score long touchdown

Quarterback Tyler Buchner found running back Logan Diggs on a short pass that he took for 75 yards to the end zone.

USC adds to lead

The Gamecocks tried another trick play, with Rattler throwing a long pass to defensive end Jordan Burch in the end zone. Burch couldn’t come down with it, but the Gamecocks added to their lead with a 45-yard field goal by Mitch Jeter.

Notre Dame field goal

The Irish drove 12 plays for 56 yards and were threatening in the red zone, but a sack on third down by Alex Huntley forced Notre Dame to settle for a field goal.

Gamecocks score on trick play, pick-six

Punter Kai Kroger connected with long snapper Hunter Rogers on a 23-yard pass play on a fake field goal attempt to give the Gamecocks a 14-7 lead. On the next Notre Dame possession, DQ Smith picked off Buchner and ran it back for a touchdown to extend the lead.

Notre Dame takes advantage of turnover

Receiver Ahmarean Brown caught a pass and fumbled the ball, giving the Irish a short field. Notre Dame scored on a 10-play, 50-yard drive capped by a 15-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tyler Buchner.

South Carolina strikes first

The Gamecocks took a 7-0 lead on a 10-play, 75-yard drive to start the game, capped off by 13-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Rattler to receiver Xavier Legette.

Uniform report vs. Notre Dame





South Carolina will suit up in black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants for the fourth time this year.

The uniform report for every game this season:

Sept. 3 vs. Georgia State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants

Sept. 10 at Arkansas: all white

Sept. 17 vs. Georgia: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Sept. 24 vs. Charlotte: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Sept. 29 vs . SC State: white throwback helmets, garnet jerseys, white pants

Oct. 8 vs. Kentucky: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

Oct. 22 vs. Texas A&M: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants

Oct. 29 vs Missouri: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Nov. 5 at Vanderbilt: garnet throwback helmets, white jerseys and white pants

Nov. 12 at Florida: garnet throwback helmets, white jerseys and white pants

Nov. 19 vs. Tennessee: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants

Nov. 26 at Clemson: black helmets, white jerseys and white pants

Final betting line





Notre Dame is a 5-point favorite over the Gamecocks , according to the VegasInsider consensus betting line that factors in multiple sportsbooks. The Irish opened as a 2.5-point favorite.

Watch, stream the Gator Bowl today