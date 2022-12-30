Gator Bowl updates from Jacksonville: Irish get win over Gamecocks
No. 19 South Carolina faces No. 21 Notre Dame at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 2022 Gator Bowl. Follow along with updates from The State’s Ben Portnoy and Michael Lananna, who are at TIAA Bank Field to bring you coverage from the game.
Fortune interception ties game
With the Irish approaching the end zone, defensive back O’Donnell Fortune picked off a Buchner pass in the end zone and ran the entire length of the field of a game-tying touchdown and USC’s second pick-six of the game.
Irish take the lead
Running back Logan Diggs scored his second touchdown of the game on a 39-yard scamper to give the Irish the lead.
Buchner throws touchdown
Buchner found receiver Braden Lenzy for a 44-yard touchdown reception to tie the game at 31-31 with the third quarter drawing to a close.
Rattler finds Legette
With pressure bearing down on him, Rattler threw a 42-yard strike to Legette, who made an acrobatic catch in the end zone for his second touchdown of the game, giving the Gamecocks a 31-24 lead.
Notre Dame ties the score
After both offensive punted on their first drives of the second half, the Irish found the end zone on a five-play, 68-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Buchner.
Irish score long touchdown
Quarterback Tyler Buchner found running back Logan Diggs on a short pass that he took for 75 yards to the end zone.
USC adds to lead
The Gamecocks tried another trick play, with Rattler throwing a long pass to defensive end Jordan Burch in the end zone. Burch couldn’t come down with it, but the Gamecocks added to their lead with a 45-yard field goal by Mitch Jeter.
Notre Dame field goal
The Irish drove 12 plays for 56 yards and were threatening in the red zone, but a sack on third down by Alex Huntley forced Notre Dame to settle for a field goal.
Gamecocks score on trick play, pick-six
Punter Kai Kroger connected with long snapper Hunter Rogers on a 23-yard pass play on a fake field goal attempt to give the Gamecocks a 14-7 lead. On the next Notre Dame possession, DQ Smith picked off Buchner and ran it back for a touchdown to extend the lead.
Notre Dame takes advantage of turnover
Receiver Ahmarean Brown caught a pass and fumbled the ball, giving the Irish a short field. Notre Dame scored on a 10-play, 50-yard drive capped by a 15-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tyler Buchner.
South Carolina strikes first
The Gamecocks took a 7-0 lead on a 10-play, 75-yard drive to start the game, capped off by 13-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Rattler to receiver Xavier Legette.
Uniform report vs. Notre Dame
South Carolina will suit up in black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants for the fourth time this year.
The uniform report for every game this season:
- Sept. 3 vs. Georgia State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants
- Sept. 10 at Arkansas: all white
- Sept. 17 vs. Georgia: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
- Sept. 24 vs. Charlotte: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
- Sept. 29 vs . SC State: white throwback helmets, garnet jerseys, white pants
- Oct. 8 vs. Kentucky: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
- Oct. 22 vs. Texas A&M: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants
Oct. 29 vs Missouri: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
Nov. 5 at Vanderbilt: garnet throwback helmets, white jerseys and white pants
Nov. 12 at Florida: garnet throwback helmets, white jerseys and white pants
Nov. 19 vs. Tennessee: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants
Nov. 26 at Clemson: black helmets, white jerseys and white pants
Final betting line
Notre Dame is a 5-point favorite over the Gamecocks , according to the VegasInsider consensus betting line that factors in multiple sportsbooks. The Irish opened as a 2.5-point favorite.
Watch, stream the Gator Bowl today
- Who: No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) vs. No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)
- When: 3:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: TIAA Bank Field (67,164) in Jacksonville, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: via ESPN app/ESPN.com
- On-air announce crew : Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Alyssa Lang (sideline)
- Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.
- Satellite radio: SiriusXM 136 or 190
- Series history: Notre Dame leads 3-1
Comments / 0