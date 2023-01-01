Read full article on original website
War in Ukraine: Convincing Putin he holds a losing hand
After 10 months of intense combat, the war in Ukraine heads into a cold and dark New Year. For Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is a fight for survival; for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, it's a military debacle. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with military scholar Fred Kagan about the prospects of Russia breaking the Ukrainians' will to fight as Putin attacks their cities and energy grid.
Deadly Russian aerial strike on Kyiv allegedly included drone marked with "Happy New Year" message
A fresh aerial strike targeted Kyiv on Monday, after a New Year's weekend marked by dozens of Russian strikes that killed at least five people. One of the drones fired by Russia had "Happy New Year" written on it in Russian, according to the city's police chief. The Ukrainian capital...
Russia hits Ukraine with new missiles; Zelenskyy gives "really powerful" end-of-year speech
Ukrainians woke up to a grim 2023 Sunday, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia's massive New Year's Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three. Shortly after midnight, air raid alerts sounded in the capital, followed by a barrage of...
Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
Ukraine says Russia plans to retaliate for deadly strike on military base with "prolonged" drone attack
The Kremlin is preparing to step up its use of Iranian-made exploding drones after at least 63 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack on Russian forces on New Year's day, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The attack saw Ukraine hit a Russian military base inside the occupied Donetsk region with U.S.-made weapons.
Ukraine and Russia launch deadly missile strikes
Ukrainian forces launched one of its deadliest missile strikes on New Year's Day, leveling a building that houses Russian soldiers. The two sides disagree on the number of troops killed, but both call it a massive attack. Ian Lee has more.
South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from COVID-19 quarantine
SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea authorities said on Wednesday they were trying to track down a Chinese national who tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival but went missing while waiting at a quarantine facility.
Amid final acts of 117th Congress, series of moves to restrict the embattled Architect of the Capitol
Washington — CBS News has learned of a series of efforts on Capitol Hill in the final days of the 117th Congress to make it easier to remove the embattled Architect of the Capitol or to reduce his ability to misuse a perk of his office. The new efforts...
The facts about the legal battle over Title 42 and what its end could mean for U.S. border policy
A decades-old debate around how the U.S. should treat migrants who enter the country without legal permission, including those seeking asylum, has been recently reignited by disagreements over whether the government should end the so-called Title 42 pandemic-era border restrictions. Since March 2020, when the Trump administration cited the emerging...
Migrants denied access to U.S. as border restrictions remain
While the Texas National Guard continues their show of force on the U.S.-Mexico border, it's the latest escalation on the immigration debate that rages in Washington and the southern border. Omar Villafranca has more.
Russia won't let Ukraine end 2022 in peace
Ukrainians wish for a better 2023 as Putin launches missile attacks on New Years Eve. Lee Cowan reports.
Rare view from front lines of war in Ukraine
Ian Lee got a rare view from the front lines of war-torn Bakhmut, which is currently the most dangerous place in Ukraine as Russia throws wave after wave of troops at the city.
Natalie Sedletska's investigative reporting in Ukraine | 60 Minutes
“I'm afraid of untold stories. I'm afraid that we will not be able to tell all the truths.” Reporter Natalie Sedletska has stayed in Ukraine to report on the war and has uncovered Russian atrocities against civilians such as the mass graves in Mariupol.
Life in the most dangerous city in Ukraine, under constant Russian bombardment
Ian Lee traveled to Bakhmut, the most dangerous city in Ukraine, to see what life is like for the residents under constant bombardment from Russian artillery. They are being defended by a Ukrainian army that just won’t quit. Lee speaks with residents who won’t leave their homes, despite the fighting. He also meets a woman who tried to leave, but when she did, her son was killed.
China vows "countermeasures" to "unacceptable" new COVID restrictions on Chinese travelers
Beijing — The Chinese government has blasted COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations. "We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are...
New laws and regulations that will be enacted in 2023 across the U.S.
From Times Square to California, millions across the United States celebrated the new year. 2023 will represent a a year of new laws, new regulations and new changes for many Americans. Charlie De Mar has more about what to look for in 2023.
U.S. proposes hiking fees for work-related immigration applications to fund asylum program
Washington — The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed increasing application fees for employment-based visas and other immigration programs, in part to fund the adjudication of soaring numbers of asylum claims along the U.S.-Mexico border. The proposed rule would also keep application fees for U.S. citizenship and humanitarian immigration benefits,...
