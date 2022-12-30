ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Tuesday Headlines: LSU Gameday Edition

First off, our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin and his family following last night’s tragedy. Here’s to hoping the Bills safety is able to fully recover from what was a terrifying event he endured. Now, on to Kentucky’s big game tonight vs. LSU. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. LSU game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the LSU Tigers at 8 pm ET inside Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, and the ESPN app. For one of the rare times this season, the Cats played a basketball game...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky holds off LSU: 4 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats were able to hold off the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena by a score of 74-71. The Cats were not shy out of the gate as they put up arguably their best and most fun half of basketball this season. Unfortunately, the defense was a a bit poor, but they were able to take a 42-38 lead into the half.
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky is looking to increase energy from the bench

The Kentucky Wildcats are heading into SEC play with four losses on their resume, each coming against the biggest non-conference opponents on the schedule alongside a loss at Missouri. Although things have not been going the way many across the college basketball world thought it would for the Cats, it’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Watch: Sahvir Wheeler, Adou Thiero Speak With Media Ahead of LSU

Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler and forward Adou Thiero spoke with reporters ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against LSU on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena.  Wheeler spoke on the importance of mental health as a basketball player, seeing Jacob Toppin succeed, playing time and more.  Thiero ...
aseaofblue.com

Tahaad Pettiford cuts list down to 7 schools

The Kentucky Wildcats are bringing in the No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2023, and John Calipari is looking to do it again in 2024. On Monday, one of the nation’s top point guards cut his list down to seven schools, and the Cats made the cut. Tahaad Pettiford...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. LSU viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions

Last week was a mixed week for the Kentucky Wildcats. After an embarrassing performance at Missouri, Kentucky responded well against Louisville, looking much sharper. As the Wildcats continue to try and right the ship, they will take on the LSU Tigers on Tuesday. The Tigers have had a unique season...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Who Should Replace Cal

Let me start off by saying I love Cal. I think he's a great person and a damn good coach who has been responsible for one of the best runs Kentucky basketball history and whenever he does walk away he should be remembered as such. That being said, the vibes...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Sunday Headlines: Jacob Toppin Edition

Good morning BBN! We hope you’re having a safe and wonderful New Year’s weekend!. The basketball Cats are certainly entering the new year with more cheer after their blowout win over the Louisville Cardinals, a game that had an unexpected star in senior forward Jacob Toppin. It’s no...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Rupp Arena under new management

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena is officially under new management. On Saturday, Bill Owen retired as president and CEO. He held that position for 22 years. He served for nine years as Rupp’s chief financial officer. Owen was part of some major renovations at Rupp and Central Bank...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start New Year

Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week. Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to …. Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people...
WDTN

Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Birders from as far away as Wisconsin travelled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird […]
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB

#BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother offered him a shovel to help bury the body, according to the newest court filing in the lawsuit filed by #GabbyPetito's parents. Developing Story: https://bit.ly/3WZuByN. Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered …. #BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new entertainment venue is bringing its “Eat.Bowl.Play.” experience to Lexington. Main Event, an entertainment company with over 50 locations around the country, will be opening a location in the South Park Shopping Center along New Circle Road in Lexington. The nearly...

