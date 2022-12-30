Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aseaofblue.com
Tuesday Headlines: LSU Gameday Edition
First off, our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin and his family following last night’s tragedy. Here’s to hoping the Bills safety is able to fully recover from what was a terrifying event he endured. Now, on to Kentucky’s big game tonight vs. LSU. This...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. LSU game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the LSU Tigers at 8 pm ET inside Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, and the ESPN app. For one of the rare times this season, the Cats played a basketball game...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky holds off LSU: 4 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats were able to hold off the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena by a score of 74-71. The Cats were not shy out of the gate as they put up arguably their best and most fun half of basketball this season. Unfortunately, the defense was a a bit poor, but they were able to take a 42-38 lead into the half.
aseaofblue.com
Justin Rogers enters transfer portal; early list of potential options revealed
Justin Rogers is officially in the transfer portal. While he could still return to the Kentucky Wildcats, the strong majority of players who enter the portal ultimately change schools. Where could Rogers land next?. According to Steve Wiltfong, among the schools expected to be in the mix include the LSU...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky is looking to increase energy from the bench
The Kentucky Wildcats are heading into SEC play with four losses on their resume, each coming against the biggest non-conference opponents on the schedule alongside a loss at Missouri. Although things have not been going the way many across the college basketball world thought it would for the Cats, it’s...
aseaofblue.com
Monday Headlines: UK in the new college basketball rankings (UPDATE)
The latest AP Top 25 Poll does not include the Kentucky Wildcats, who received the fourth-most votes of teams outside the top 25. The LSU Tigers were the top vote-getter. The new NET rankings have Kentucky at 41. Kentucky is no longer in Andy Katz’s Power 36. The Athletic...
Wildcats Today
Watch: Sahvir Wheeler, Adou Thiero Speak With Media Ahead of LSU
Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler and forward Adou Thiero spoke with reporters ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against LSU on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. Wheeler spoke on the importance of mental health as a basketball player, seeing Jacob Toppin succeed, playing time and more. Thiero ...
aseaofblue.com
Tahaad Pettiford cuts list down to 7 schools
The Kentucky Wildcats are bringing in the No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2023, and John Calipari is looking to do it again in 2024. On Monday, one of the nation’s top point guards cut his list down to seven schools, and the Cats made the cut. Tahaad Pettiford...
Opinion: Something was off with the 2022 Wildcats from the start
In a year, Kentucky was predicted to finish second in the SEC only behind defending national champion Georgia and had the third highest odds to win the conference only behind the Bulldogs and Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, the Wildcats fell flat. The Cats put together a disappointing 7-6 season...
Kentucky Remains in Running For 5-Star Small Forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey
Kentucky basketball and coach John Calipari have just logged yet another No. 1 recruiting class, as four 5-star prospects and one homegrown 4-star create a dangerous group of players that will head to Lexington in 2023. With the incoming class locked up, it's already time to focus on the 2024 ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. LSU viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions
Last week was a mixed week for the Kentucky Wildcats. After an embarrassing performance at Missouri, Kentucky responded well against Louisville, looking much sharper. As the Wildcats continue to try and right the ship, they will take on the LSU Tigers on Tuesday. The Tigers have had a unique season...
Report: 3-Star Running Back, Kentucky Target Jamarion Wilcox Expected to Announce Decision This Week
Kentucky football has officially welcomed 17 members to the 2023 class via the recruiting trail. The Cats' class checks in at No. 32 in the nation, transfer portal additions not included. The Early Signing Period has become the new National Signing Day, though that still exists and will happen ...
aseaofblue.com
Who Should Replace Cal
Let me start off by saying I love Cal. I think he's a great person and a damn good coach who has been responsible for one of the best runs Kentucky basketball history and whenever he does walk away he should be remembered as such. That being said, the vibes...
aseaofblue.com
Sunday Headlines: Jacob Toppin Edition
Good morning BBN! We hope you’re having a safe and wonderful New Year’s weekend!. The basketball Cats are certainly entering the new year with more cheer after their blowout win over the Louisville Cardinals, a game that had an unexpected star in senior forward Jacob Toppin. It’s no...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Music City Mess: Kentucky bowl loss illustrates dwindling appeal of bowls
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDRB) -- One of the challenges of getting older in this job is trying not to sound old. Start writing the "in my day" columns and that's an invitation for readers to move on, shake their heads and click on the next "see how this former child star looks now" link.
WKYT 27
Rupp Arena under new management
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena is officially under new management. On Saturday, Bill Owen retired as president and CEO. He held that position for 22 years. He served for nine years as Rupp’s chief financial officer. Owen was part of some major renovations at Rupp and Central Bank...
fox56news.com
Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start New Year
Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week. Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to …. Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people...
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Birders from as far away as Wisconsin travelled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird […]
fox56news.com
Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB
#BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother offered him a shovel to help bury the body, according to the newest court filing in the lawsuit filed by #GabbyPetito's parents. Developing Story: https://bit.ly/3WZuByN. Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered …. #BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother...
fox56news.com
Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new entertainment venue is bringing its “Eat.Bowl.Play.” experience to Lexington. Main Event, an entertainment company with over 50 locations around the country, will be opening a location in the South Park Shopping Center along New Circle Road in Lexington. The nearly...
Comments / 2