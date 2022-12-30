Arrest warrant issued for suspect police say is behind a shooting that left 18-year-old dead

DUQUESNE, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the man police say is behind a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Duquesne.

Officers were called to the 900 block of High Street on Oct. 25 for reports of a man slumped over in his vehicle.

When they arrived they found 18-year-old Durobb Johnson inside the vehicle. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

William McClain, 18, was arrested in relation to the homicide. Police say the investigation led them to believe McClain was the person responsible. He is from Duquesne.

McClain is facing criminal homicide charges and one count of a person not to possess a firearm.

Anyone with information on McClain’s location is asked to contact Allegheny County Police. Tips can be made on the Allegheny County tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group