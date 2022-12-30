Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Pima County Supervisors Approve $50K in Tourism Funding
The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved $50,000 in one-time funding to outside agencies with attractions and tourism-related programming. The board voted unanimously to approve the proposal in its December 20 meeting. “Pima County’s support of these outside agencies is vital to the expansion of programs and exhibits highlighting...
Higher unemployment rate in Pima County affecting businesses in Tucson
Both Feast and Charro Steak and Del Rey in Tucson dealt with having a low amount of applicants in 2022. While they said they’re getting more employees, they’re not as experienced.
KOLD-TV
Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal shooting in Tucson last year. Damien Esquire Hall, 32, received an 18-year sentence with less than a year of credit for time served. On Nov. 29, Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter and...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization
A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
Pinal County faces criticism for attorney general election recount
The recount for the Arizona attorney general race saw a notable decrease in the margin of votes between Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes. While the updated result still showed Mayes as the winner, Pinal County faced criticism for having an undercount of more than 500 votes. Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes spoke about the discrepancies in the vote count.
Pinal County cites ‘human error’ after vote discrepancies revealed in election recount
PHOENIX — Pinal County, which has had a tumultuous election cycle, is attributing a discrepancy in its vote totals to “human error” after recount results were released Thursday. Democrat Kris Mayes’ statewide margin over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race was cut from 511...
KTAR.com
Secretary of State-elect Fontes calls recount discrepancy ‘really problematic’
PHOENIX — Arizona’s next chief elections officer said it was “really problematic” that one county’s recount added hundreds of votes to its initial tally. “The single-digit differences are not unusual, but … it’s really problematic to see the number of ballots in Pinal County that were not tabulated,” Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday, hours after the recount results from three Nov. 8 general election races were released by a state judge.
roselawgroupreporter.com
[COLUMN] Tucson needs all new housing, not just affordable projects
You know that feeling you can get when some outsider criticizes a beloved but problematic friend or family member of yours?. You feel defensive, but you know there’s some truth to their point. That’s what I felt when reading Rep. Ben Toma’s complaint to the Arizona Attorney General about...
Section 8 housing waitlist to re-open for the first time in more than 5 years
The Section 8 housing waitlist for the city of Tucson is re-opening on Tuesday. Applicants will be selected in February using a lottery system.
KOLD-TV
I-19 near Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation I-19 northbound is closed at milepost 58 near Valencia Road. ADOT said this is due to law enforcement activity. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting the Tucson Police Department with traffic control. Expect delays and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs’ Pick for Top Doctor Hints at Shift from Ducey’s Management of COVID Pandemic
Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs’ selection of Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services marks another likely point in policy changes in contrast to outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration. Cullen promoted strict coronavirus measures in the county, which includes Tucson, when it...
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral held for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's family following crash in Gilbert: 'We are not angry'
A funeral was held 2 weeks after a crash in Gilbert that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancée, and granddaughter dead. "Nobody's guaranteed a minute in this life, so every minute that we have is cherished even more now," the sheriff said.
KOLD-TV
Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a fight that sent another person to the hospital on New Year’s Day. According to police, 39-year-old Ramon Angel Bonillas was taken into custody Monday, Jan. 2. He was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $275,000 bond.
Storm system brings rain to Phoenix, flash flood warning issued in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — The year started off wet and cold as a strong storm system made its way across Phoenix on Sunday. Much of the Valley recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain by 7:30 p.m., while the East Valley had higher amounts of rainfall. Rain gauges in...
KOLD-TV
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
New Year’s “celebration” sends bullet into house
New Year’s Eve is one of those times people are driven to do dumb, irresponsible things, like ringing in the new year by cracking off some gunshots.
KOLD-TV
Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two homicide suspects have been taken into custody after they were stopped on Interstate 10 in Marana on Friday, Dec. 30. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the two were wanted by Mesa police. As of 4 p.m., traffic was stopped in...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
