ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Comments / 2

Related
SignalsAZ

Pima County Supervisors Approve $50K in Tourism Funding

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved $50,000 in one-time funding to outside agencies with attractions and tourism-related programming. The board voted unanimously to approve the proposal in its December 20 meeting. “Pima County’s support of these outside agencies is vital to the expansion of programs and exhibits highlighting...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal shooting in Tucson last year. Damien Esquire Hall, 32, received an 18-year sentence with less than a year of credit for time served. On Nov. 29, Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter and...
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization

A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County

The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Pinal County faces criticism for attorney general election recount

The recount for the Arizona attorney general race saw a notable decrease in the margin of votes between Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes. While the updated result still showed Mayes as the winner, Pinal County faced criticism for having an undercount of more than 500 votes. Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes spoke about the discrepancies in the vote count.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Secretary of State-elect Fontes calls recount discrepancy ‘really problematic’

PHOENIX — Arizona’s next chief elections officer said it was “really problematic” that one county’s recount added hundreds of votes to its initial tally. “The single-digit differences are not unusual, but … it’s really problematic to see the number of ballots in Pinal County that were not tabulated,” Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday, hours after the recount results from three Nov. 8 general election races were released by a state judge.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

[COLUMN] Tucson needs all new housing, not just affordable projects

You know that feeling you can get when some outsider criticizes a beloved but problematic friend or family member of yours?. You feel defensive, but you know there’s some truth to their point. That’s what I felt when reading Rep. Ben Toma’s complaint to the Arizona Attorney General about...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

I-19 near Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation I-19 northbound is closed at milepost 58 near Valencia Road. ADOT said this is due to law enforcement activity. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting the Tucson Police Department with traffic control. Expect delays and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a fight that sent another person to the hospital on New Year’s Day. According to police, 39-year-old Ramon Angel Bonillas was taken into custody Monday, Jan. 2. He was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $275,000 bond.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two homicide suspects have been taken into custody after they were stopped on Interstate 10 in Marana on Friday, Dec. 30. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the two were wanted by Mesa police. As of 4 p.m., traffic was stopped in...
MARANA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy