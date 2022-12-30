Reader views select Ohio’s top stories from 20222

Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – Living expenses, the CHIPS Act, NASCAR and marijuana all made the list of the top stories from The Center Square in 2022 that drew the most interest from readers.

Readers voted with their computers, and the top 10 list was developed based on story page views from Jan. 1-Dec. 28. The 2022 top stories from one to 10, with links and dates published, included:

April 26

In Ohio, the estimated cost of living for a family of four stands at $73,570 for 2022, lower than the national average and the fifth lowest among states. Of all living expense categories, child care has the highest annual cost in Ohio, averaging $14,489 per year for a family of four or 19.7% of the family's estimated annual expenses.

July 29

Intel is ready to move forward with its planned $20 billion new plant in central Ohio after Congress moved forward with the CHIPS Act this week, but some Ohio congressmen believe giving money to big business was the wrong move. U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, Warren Davidson, Brad Wenstrup and Bob Latta, all Republicans, voted against the act that state leaders called critical to Ohio’s economy and to cementing Intel’s plans.

Jan. 26

NASCAR picked up a teammate in the Ohio Chamber of Commerce in its fight with Ohio over a $550,000 tax bill that now is in front of the Ohio Supreme Court. The auto racing giant argued before the court, saying the state’s Commercial Activity Tax does not apply to an activity that did not take place in Ohio and an agreement signed outside of the state by two companies not based in the state.

April 7

Ohio businesses will not have to pay employees overtime for some tasks, and high-volume online marketplace sellers will have to be identified after Gov. Mike DeWine signed two bills into law.

April 14

Ohio senior citizens could save more on their property taxes and that savings could grow if inflation increases under a bill proposed in the Ohio House. House Bill 207 would raise the state’s homestead exemption by more than $6,000 for elderly or disabled homeowners, tie the exemption to any increase in inflation and increase the income threshold for the exemption, all moves necessary to keep seniors in their homes, according to Rep. Daniel Troy, D-Willowick.

Jan. 14

Ohio business and policy groups, along with government leaders, praised the U.S. Supreme Court decision that stopped President Joe Biden from forcing private employees across the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccination or face strict testing requirements. The temporary stay ordered by the court halted the mandate that private-sector employers with at least 100 workers ensure their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly.

April 22

A grassroots organization trying to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Ohio took another step forward when two state lawmakers introduced the group’s proposed legislation.

Jan. 5

More people are moving out of Ohio than moving in as the state is one of the top 10 in the nation for people leaving, according to a new study released by United Van Lines. United Van Lines showed 56.3% of Ohio migration was outbound compared with 43.7% coming to the state. The top reason for leaving was job-related, followed by retirement and family. Other reasons for moving away from Ohio included health, lifestyle and cost.

June 5

Twenty-seven companies with headquarters located in Ohio earned a place on Fortune magazine’s 2020 list ranking enterprises with the 500 highest fiscal-year revenues in the nation. Cardinal Health finished 16th on Fortune’s extended ranking, making the company the state’s highest revenue-generating company, according to the Fortune data.

March 24

Immigrants convicted of dangerous felonies and have lost their last appeal to remain in the U.S. face the stronger possibility of deportation after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost won an injunction that forces the Department of Homeland Security to enforce the law.