Shopping and product trends experts expect to see in 2023
At Select, it’s our job to be on top of all the latest news in shopping and products. To start 2023, we spoke with experts across the commerce and product industry, discussing new trends, upcoming products and what to keep an eye on this year. Combining expert insights with...
'Facebook is scared,' whistleblower Frances Haugen says
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen joins Meet the Press over a year after her congressional testimony, and explains a big reason why Facebook might not want more transparency. Jan. 1, 2023.
Frances Haugen calls on Elon Musk to 'publish the algorithms'
“If he wants to have the public square,” Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says, it’s important for Elon Musk to show people why they’re getting the information on their feeds. Jan. 1, 2023.
