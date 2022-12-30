Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville provides updates on water outages, areas returning to service (January 2 at 1pm)
As of last night, service was restored to the entire southern service area. All Boil Water Advisories for the southern service area have been lifted as of this morning. This includes the Cliffs at Walnut Cove which was the last area in the southern area to come back into service.
WLOS.com
12 Buncombe County schools remain under a Boil Water Advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County schools are back in session, but 12 schools are still under a Boil Water Advisory. According to Buncombe County Schools officials, restrooms will function normally, hand sanitizer will be used for handwashing, and bottled water will be provided for students and staff. School...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: The Indigenous Walls Project expands with Indigenous Markets
In early 2022, when Jared Wheatley began painting his first mural as part of the Indigenous Walls Project at 46 Aston St., he set out to start reclaiming visibility, space and social dialogue about Indigenous history and culture within Western North Carolina. “What we’ve seen is that there are people...
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast: January 2nd
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The West...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. In a social media post by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, officials said there is no danger to the public and that the suspects have been arrested.
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County schools switches to remote learning due to water issues, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Buncombe County Schools are switching to remote learning due to ongoing water issues in Asheville, according to Buncombe County officials. Officials say that due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting their school buildings, BCS will switch to remote learning for students starting on Jan. 2.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Schools on asynchronous remote learning for Monday, January 2
Due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting our school buildings, all Buncombe County schools will be on an asynchronous remote learning day for students on Monday, January 2. Students will have up to 5 days to complete assignments and will be counted present for the day/class period upon completion of assignments. Teachers will post assignments by 10am on Monday.
WLOS.com
Surprise! Ruafika Cobb named Western Region 2023 Principal of the Year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For Ira B Jones Elementary school principal Ruafika Cobb, Tuesday was a day like any other. Heading back to work after the New Year quickly turned into something much more special. Principal Cobb was met with cheers, chants and hugs as she made her way...
Mountain Xpress
Important property tax timelines: last day to pay property taxes without interest is Jan. 5, 2023; property listing period runs Jan. 3-31
To avoid interest, property tax bills must be paid by Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Visit buncombecounty.org/tax to take advantage of the multiple ways to pay other than waiting in line at the Tax Department. Need to set up a payment plan? Don’t wait. Call us at (828) 250-4910 as soon as possible.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Schools meal service on Monday January 2
A reminder that Monday is an asynchronous remote learning day for students. Assignments will be posted by 10am, and students will have five days to complete the work. We do want to let you know that select schools will provide lunch on Monday. Families may come to the following schools with their students and join them in the cafeteria. Adults are welcome to purchase a meal as well. Lunch will be served from Noon-1 p.m.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance plans 20th-anniversary show
When The Academy at Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance announced it was closing its Asheville school in August, Heather Maloy started getting questions. Lots of folks, it seems, assumed the end of the school also meant the end of the professional Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance troupe. Maloy, who founded the professional...
Buncombe Co. Schools resumes in-person learning after water outages
Buncombe County Schools have announced that all Buncombe County Schools will be closed on Monday due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages that are affecting school buildings.
onekindesign.com
See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place
This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
tribpapers.com
SECU Foundation Provides Grant to YMI Cultural Center
Asheville – The nation’s oldest free-standing African American Cultural Center in Buncombe County receives a $40,000 SECU Foundation grant to Advance Mission. The SECU Foundation has provided a $40,000 grant to the YMI Cultural Center in Asheville to help expand support and programming. Established in 1892, the historical institution is the oldest free-standing African American cultural center in the nation, serving minority communities and public partnerships across Western North Carolina. Their areas of focus include cultural preservation, homeownership, and workforce development.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC’s largest economic development project potential impact
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
Largest city in NC mountains water restoration won’t be complete Friday night as problem drags into a week
As many as 38,000 customers in the southern part of the city have had water outages.
country1037fm.com
Powerball’s First Millionaire Of The Year Comes From North Carolina
Charlie and I spent New Year’s Eve like many of you. We attended a party with friends and reminisced about the year behind and what was to come. We left in time to make it to our overnight destination and watch the Times Square ball drop. I’ll admit we started visiting and realized we missed the midnight countdown. However, we did see Ryan Seacrest announce Powerball’s first millionaire of the year. The grand prize went to Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, North Carolina. The prize winner did not travel to New York for the award. But, his daughter, Sarah, accepted the hefty sum on his behalf. Krigbaum was one of eight from North Carolina selected by a second chance drawing as part of the promotion. According to WCNC, his name went into the million-dollar drawing with four others. We watched as the ball with the “NC” label popped up on the screen. Krigbaum’s daughter said, “I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.” During three previous years, Powerball’s first millionaire drawing partnered with the New Year’s Eve broadcast.
asheville.com
Warren Wilson College Announces Courses for Lifelong Learners
Warren Wilson College is pleased to announce the launch of Mountain Term, a program for lifelong learners from the Asheville region and beyond. Mountain Term will run from May to June, and will include week-long courses on our beautiful campus in Asheville as well as a traveling worldwide course to Scotland.
Upstate activism group calling for change to rental laws
A group of Upstate activists are calling for a change that say will help rental tenants in Greenville County. Bruce Wilson and his group Fighting Injustice Together or FIT held a press conference Monday to announce a new proposed ordinance.
Asheville Police investigating multiple occupied dwelling shootings
The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating three separate shootings into occupied dwellings that all happened on Monday.
