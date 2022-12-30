ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

12 Buncombe County schools remain under a Boil Water Advisory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County schools are back in session, but 12 schools are still under a Boil Water Advisory. According to Buncombe County Schools officials, restrooms will function normally, hand sanitizer will be used for handwashing, and bottled water will be provided for students and staff. School...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast: January 2nd

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The West...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. In a social media post by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, officials said there is no danger to the public and that the suspects have been arrested.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County Schools on asynchronous remote learning for Monday, January 2

Due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting our school buildings, all Buncombe County schools will be on an asynchronous remote learning day for students on Monday, January 2. Students will have up to 5 days to complete assignments and will be counted present for the day/class period upon completion of assignments. Teachers will post assignments by 10am on Monday.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County Schools meal service on Monday January 2

A reminder that Monday is an asynchronous remote learning day for students. Assignments will be posted by 10am, and students will have five days to complete the work. We do want to let you know that select schools will provide lunch on Monday. Families may come to the following schools with their students and join them in the cafeteria. Adults are welcome to purchase a meal as well. Lunch will be served from Noon-1 p.m.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance plans 20th-anniversary show

When The Academy at Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance announced it was closing its Asheville school in August, Heather Maloy started getting questions. Lots of folks, it seems, assumed the end of the school also meant the end of the professional Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance troupe. Maloy, who founded the professional...
ASHEVILLE, NC
onekindesign.com

See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place

This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

SECU Foundation Provides Grant to YMI Cultural Center

Asheville – The nation’s oldest free-standing African American Cultural Center in Buncombe County receives a $40,000 SECU Foundation grant to Advance Mission. The SECU Foundation has provided a $40,000 grant to the YMI Cultural Center in Asheville to help expand support and programming. Established in 1892, the historical institution is the oldest free-standing African American cultural center in the nation, serving minority communities and public partnerships across Western North Carolina. Their areas of focus include cultural preservation, homeownership, and workforce development.
ASHEVILLE, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC’s largest economic development project potential impact

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

Powerball’s First Millionaire Of The Year Comes From North Carolina

Charlie and I spent New Year’s Eve like many of you. We attended a party with friends and reminisced about the year behind and what was to come. We left in time to make it to our overnight destination and watch the Times Square ball drop. I’ll admit we started visiting and realized we missed the midnight countdown. However, we did see Ryan Seacrest announce Powerball’s first millionaire of the year. The grand prize went to Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, North Carolina. The prize winner did not travel to New York for the award. But, his daughter, Sarah, accepted the hefty sum on his behalf. Krigbaum was one of eight from North Carolina selected by a second chance drawing as part of the promotion. According to WCNC, his name went into the million-dollar drawing with four others. We watched as the ball with the “NC” label popped up on the screen. Krigbaum’s daughter said, “I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.” During three previous years, Powerball’s first millionaire drawing partnered with the New Year’s Eve broadcast.
SPINDALE, NC
asheville.com

Warren Wilson College Announces Courses for Lifelong Learners

Warren Wilson College is pleased to announce the launch of Mountain Term, a program for lifelong learners from the Asheville region and beyond. Mountain Term will run from May to June, and will include week-long courses on our beautiful campus in Asheville as well as a traveling worldwide course to Scotland.
ASHEVILLE, NC

