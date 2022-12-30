Man arrested in Boardman, accused of exposing himself to kids at mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Police arrested a man Tuesday after he was accused of exposing himself to multiple people, including kids, at the Southern Park Mall.

Matthew Wagner, 25, was charged with public indecency.

According to a police report, a woman told police she was sitting at a table in the mall’s food court with her husband and two children, one five years old and one seven years old, when a man, later identified as Wagner, walked up to their table and pulled his pants down, exposing his genitals.

The woman said Wagner did not do anything sexual in nature and eventually pulled his pants up and just walked away.

The couple notified mall security who escorted the man off the property and called police. The woman said other people in the mall told her that Wagner also exposed himself to them as well.

One person told her that Wagner exposed himself to the train that drives around the mall and began touching himself inappropriately, according to the report.

When police arrived at the mall, they found Wagner walking near Chilli’s and placed him under arrest. It was found that Wagner also had active warrants out of Canton and Massillon. Wagner was turned over to Canton Police. A warrant was filed in Boardman Court to be addressed when his case in Canton is dealt with.

