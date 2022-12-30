Read full article on original website
Wake Up Call
4d ago
lop off one hand, no charges, free to go, show up again #2 goes next,😂 after that you won't be any trouble
Reply
6
Related
Miami New Times
Accused Palmetto Expressway Shooter's Past Gun-Brandishing Charges Come to Light
The 23-year-old Doral man accused of randomly shooting out of a bright-green Lamborghini in a pre-Christmas escapade has an alleged history of firing off and brandishing guns around the streets of Miami, according to police records. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia turned himself in last week after police identified him as the...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say
Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
Locked door prevents South Florida shoplifting attempt
A man's attempt to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from a South Florida store was thwarted by a locked door.
VIDEO: Man tries shoplifting from Florida store, ends up stuck at locked door
A Florida shoplifter encountered an unexpected obstacle after getting stuck at a locked door, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check
A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
More than 30 shots fired at Maserati on I-95, injuring driver
A woman in a Maserati is lucky to be alive after more than 30 shots were fired at her car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County on Sunday. The shooting happened as the woman was heading north in a white Maserati on I-95 near NW 119 Street. A white sedan pulled up alongside her car and fired a barrage of shots, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Bullets struck the Maserati more than 30 ...
cbs12.com
Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
NBC Miami
Woman in Maserati Shot by Gunman in Another Car on I-95 in Miami-Dade
A woman was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times by someone in another car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade early Sunday, authorities said. The woman was driving a white Maserati northbound on I-95 near Northwest 119th Street when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
NBC Miami
Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police
A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said. Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed. The crash happened around...
fox35orlando.com
Helicopter pilot blinded by laser pointed in cockpit; man arrested, deputies say
A Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter pilot was temporarily blinded after a laser was repeatedly pointed into the cockpit, according to BCSO. The pilot was assisting another police agency in its search for a man allegedly involved in a dispute with a roommate. A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail on felony misuse of a laser light. BCSO said the pilot was evaluated and deemed OK to fly again.
cw34.com
'Dr. Love' sentenced to prison on grand theft and fraud charges
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Doctor Love," the teen doctor who made headlines for practicing medicine without a license is going back to prison on fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Last month, a judge sentenced Love-Robinson to 28...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old who was shot in Fort Lauderdale dies at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman triggered a teen tragedy. Now, the search is on for the shooter. The shooting happened Monday at around 4:15 p.m. after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue. Witnesses in the area told 7News they heard...
KTTS
Man Wanted For Firing At State Trooper Found Dead
(KTTS News) — A man who opened fire on a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper in Carter County last month has been found dead in Florida. Christopher Storlie was found Friday in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida. A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop Storlie on...
click orlando
2 found shot in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
Police: Men block exit at bank ATM in Boca, rob two at gunpoint
BOCA RATON — Two armed men in an SUV blocked the exit at a bank's drive-thru ATM on Saturday afternoon, then robbed a man and woman at gunpoint, police said Sunday. The man and woman pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Highway shortly after 3 p.m....
Click10.com
2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
Florida man lost temper while shoplifting clothes, deputies say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man accused of shoplifting clothes from a South Florida store in early December became angry when he realized the store’s front door had been locked, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered a Rainbow...
Pennsylvania Man Banned From Contact With Boca Resort After Incident With Guard
“The Boca Resort” Is Now Known As “The Boca Raton.” But Even The Court System Doesn’t Embrace Name. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Pennsylvania man is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday afternoon after apparently engaging in a physical altercation with a […]
Delray Beach Police Silent On Critical Crash, Several Plowed Down
How Many Injured? What Happened? Department Does Not Respond To Info Request… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: 4:03 p.m. Monday — Sources connected to the investigation state that a woman is on a ventilator as a result of the crash, but Delray Beach Police continue to provide no information. We have personally […]
Comments / 9