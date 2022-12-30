Investigators have ruled out any other suspects in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Christopher Kohberger is awaiting extradition to Idaho, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of four University of Idaho students. Authorities tracked Kohberger for four days before arresting him at his parent’s eastern Pennsylvania home early in the morning on December 30.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO